Tim Tebow and New Wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Share Photos from Romantic Honeymoon

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are in wedding bliss!

The former NFL player, 32, and his new wife, 24, are giving their followers a glimpse inside their romantic post-wedding getaway, sharing snaps from their special tropical honeymoon at the Soneva Jani resort in the Maldives.

“Here’s to endless sunsets with you ❤️,” the former Miss Universe shared over the weekend, posting a selfie while kissing her new husband on the cheek.

Tebow also shared his own selfie with the South African beauty, captioning the snap, “Not a bad view.”

Nel-Peters later warned her followers that she was “about to bombard you with 11 days of UNREAL natural beauty,” as she continued to share more photos and footage from the honeymoon, including a video of a gorgeous sunset over their villa.

Other snaps included the newlyweds exploring the beaches and enjoying “Picnics and Piña coladas 🍹.”

On Jan. 20, PEOPLE confirmed that the happy couple had officially tied the knot in an intimate sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa.

During the 30-minute ceremony, Tebow and Nel-Peters exchanged hand-written vows — which the athlete told PEOPLE he was still finishing up the night before the wedding.

“I want the vows to be perfect,” he said. “I’m leaving in the traditional things like ’till death do us part,’ but I’m also adding some of my own things to it.”

The ceremony included elements from the pair’s American and South African cultures, Nel-Peters telling PEOPLE that she and her now-husband are “very traditional.”

“We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional,” she said. “We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives.”

Nel-Peters walked down the aisle in a custom gown from David’s Bridal, which she accessorized with diamond and pearl earrings from Marion Rehwinkel Jewellery. The model said she went through nearly 50 dresses before deciding on the one.

“I was all over Pinterest,” she said. “I wanted to find something sleek and elegant and timeless.”

Image zoom Hanri Human

Tebow wore a tuxedo designed by Antar Levar and his groomsmen wore suits by Indochino. David’s Bridal also served as the designer for the bridesmaids’ dresses.

Ahead of the wedding, Tebow also opened up about his excitement for the special day and what he was most looking forward to.

“I’ve been looking forward to three things,” Tebow told PEOPLE. “The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night.”

He continued: “I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.”