Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Are Married: 'My Dreams Have Come True'

Tim Tebow and fiancée Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters have tied the knot, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

The former NFL quarterback and the Miss Universe 2017 said “I do” in an intimate sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa. During the 30-minute ceremony, they exchanged vows that they had written for each other — and Tebow told PEOPLE the night before the wedding that he was still putting the finishing touches on his.

“I want the vows to be perfect,” he said. “I’m leaving in the traditional things like ’till death do us part,’ but I’m also adding some of my own things to it.”

Shortly before sunset, approximately 260 guests were seated on a secluded lawn surrounded by tall hedges at the resort. At approximately 5:30 p.m. South African time, Nel-Peters walked down the aisle in a custom-made gown from David’s Bridal accented by diamond and pearl earrings from Marion Rehwinkel Jewelery.

The traditional ceremony included elements from both American and South African cultures and traditions. The color palate was white, gold, green and black.

“We’re both very traditional,” Nel-Peters told PEOPLE. “We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives.

Nel-Peters said that she looked at approximately 50 dresses before deciding what she wanted. “I was all over Pinterest,” she said. “I wanted to find something sleek and elegant and timeless.”

Tebow wore a tuxedo designed by Antar Levar. His groomsmen wore suits by Indochino. David’s Bridal furnished the bridesmaids’ dresses.

Image zoom Michael Tullberg/Getty

RELATED: Tim Tebow Is Engaged to Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

The menu for the reception included both American and South African cuisine, including steak, mussels, assorted cheeses and pasta. The couple chose their favorite salad that includes baby spinach, bacon, berries, cucumbers, vinegar and olive oil. “It’s such a simple salad,” said Nel-Peters, “but we eat it all the time and it’s delicious. So we wanted it to be part of the wedding.”

A special surprise came in the form of dessert, as the couple hadn’t seen the wedding cake before the reception. “I’m an easy bride,” said Nel-Peters. “We just trusted our wedding planner.”

One thing that had to be included: a groom’s cake that was Keto-friendly. “We choose a cheesecake,” said Nel-Peters. “That way, Tim can stick to his diet.”

“I’ve been looking forward to three things,” said Tebow. “The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night.”

He continued, “I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.”