Tim McGraw Wears Jersey of His Late Father — a Former Phillies Pitcher — to the World Series

Before Tim McGraw became a chart-topping country music artist, his dad Tug McGraw was a World Series-winning pitcher.

Tim, 55, joined Phillies fans at Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday sporting his late father's jersey.

Tug McGraw, who passed away in 2004, won a World Series with the Philadelphia baseball team in 1980.

Fans cheered as Tim was shown on the jumbotron, both for his music and for his connection to the Phillies as they try to secure another World Series win against the Houston Astros.

Tug played an important part in the Phillies' 1980 championship as a relief pitcher, playing in four of their six games against the Kansas City Royals. After loading the bases in the 9th inning of game 6, Tug managed to strike out the last batter, clinching their World Series victory.

Focus on Sport/Getty

Tim and his father had a complicated relationship, the country icon revealed during an interview with Larry King. It wasn't until he was 11 years old that Tim discovered his father's identity by looking at his birth certificate.

"I didn't know he was my dad," said Tim. "I was 11 years old, and I was rummaging around in mom's closet and found a birth certificate. I was growing up in Louisiana, and my mom was divorced, and we were barely getting by."

Thomas S. England/Getty

Reflecting on the relationship in his Esquire profile, Tim said, "People ask me, 'How could you have a relationship with your father? You were growing up in nothing. He was a millionaire baseball player. He knew you were there, and he didn't do anything."

"But when I found out Tug McGraw was my dad, it gave me something in my little town in Louisiana, something that I would have never reached for," he explained. "How could I ever be angry?"

The Phillies will host the Houston Astros in Philadelphia for Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday.