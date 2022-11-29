Tiger Woods Withdraws from Tournament with Foot Injury: 'Making It Difficult to Walk'

An unexpected injury has forced Tiger Woods to pull out of a tournament he was set to compete in this weekend.

The 46-year-old golf legend announced his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge, a benefit for his Tiger Woods Foundation, in a tweet on Monday.

"I've developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk," Woods told his social media followers on Monday.

Following advice from his doctors and trainers, Woods said he has "decided to withdraw this week" and will instead "focus my attention on hosting duties" during the weekend.

Woods has two additional upcoming appearances scheduled, in which he said he still intends to compete. "My plan is still to compete in The Match and PNC Championship," Woods wrote.

Woods is set to join Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy for TNT's The Match on Dec. 10.

Despite his injury frustrations, Woods' busy schedule isn't slowing down. In August, he and McIlroy announced the launch of TMRW Sports — a new company concentrating on "technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media and entertainment."

TMRW Sports first venture is TGL, which the company described in a press release as "a new tech-infused golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour," with play set to begin in January 2024.

The league, according to the release, "will showcase team matches fusing advanced tech and live action from a custom-built venue in primetime on Monday nights" in a schedule that complements the current PGA Tour's schedule.

"TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future," Woods said in a release. "Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports' biggest events."