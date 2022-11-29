Tiger Woods Withdraws from Tournament with Foot Injury: 'Making It Difficult to Walk'

Woods says he has developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot ahead of the Hero World Challenge this weekend

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 11:52 AM
Tiger Woods walks off the third tee during the second round of The Masters
Tiger Woods at the 2022 Masters. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty

An unexpected injury has forced Tiger Woods to pull out of a tournament he was set to compete in this weekend.

The 46-year-old golf legend announced his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge, a benefit for his Tiger Woods Foundation, in a tweet on Monday.

"I've developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk," Woods told his social media followers on Monday.

Following advice from his doctors and trainers, Woods said he has "decided to withdraw this week" and will instead "focus my attention on hosting duties" during the weekend.

Woods has two additional upcoming appearances scheduled, in which he said he still intends to compete. "My plan is still to compete in The Match and PNC Championship," Woods wrote.

Woods is set to join Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy for TNT's The Match on Dec. 10.

Despite his injury frustrations, Woods' busy schedule isn't slowing down. In August, he and McIlroy announced the launch of TMRW Sports — a new company concentrating on "technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media and entertainment."

RELATED VIDEO: Tiger Woods' Kids, Girlfriend and Mom Join Him for World Golf Hall of Fame Induction

TMRW Sports first venture is TGL, which the company described in a press release as "a new tech-infused golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour," with play set to begin in January 2024.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The league, according to the release, "will showcase team matches fusing advanced tech and live action from a custom-built venue in primetime on Monday nights" in a schedule that complements the current PGA Tour's schedule.

"TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future," Woods said in a release. "Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports' biggest events."

Related Articles
tiger woods, Rory McIlroy
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy Are Launching Their Own 'Tech-Infused Golf League' Called TGL
Tiger Woods of The United States speaks to the media in a press conference during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 12, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland.
Tiger Woods Rejected Offer 'In the Neighborhood' of $700 to $800 Million to Join LIV Golf, Says CEO
tiger woods
Tiger Woods Says 'Walking Hurts' as He Makes His PGA Championship Return, Finishes First Round +4
Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman celebrate after the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Tiger Woods' Girlfriend? All About Erica Herman
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods Returning to Golf to Compete in Tournament with Son, Charlie: 'Excited' and 'Proud'
Tiger Woods plays his shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022
When Will Tiger Woods Play in a Golf Tournament Next? He Wants to Return to 'Favorite Course'
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods Reacts to Video Comparing His Mannerisms to Son Charlie's: 'That's Awesome'
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods Remains on List of Players for 2022 Masters as Tournament Approaches
Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy
Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy Support PGA Tour Suspensions of LIV Golf Players: 'They Took That Risk'
Tiger Woods of The United States speaks to the media in a press conference during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 12, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland.
Tiger Woods Criticizes LIV Golf Players Who 'Turned Their Back' on PGA Tour
PGA Tour logo during the third round of the Travelers Championship on June 24, 2017, at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
PGA Denies Waivers to Golfers Hoping to Play in Saudi-Sponsored LIV Tournament in London
tiger woods
Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Woods Hit the Golf Course as PNC Championship Pro-Am Gets Underway
Tiger Woods walks off the third tee during the second round of The Masters
Tiger Woods Is Now a Billionaire, Joins Exclusive Club with LeBron James, Michael Jordan: 'Forbes'
tiger woods
Will Zalatoris Says Huge Crowds That Turn Up for Tiger Woods Are 'Absurd': It Was 'Nuts'
Patrick Reed, Brandel Chamblee
Masters Winner Patrick Reed Sues Golf Channel Commentator for $750 Million Over On-Air Criticism
Dustin Johnson of The United States during the LIV Golf Invitational - London Draft on June 07, 2022 in London, England.
Dustin Johnson Becomes the Latest Member to Resign from PGA Tour to Join LIV Golf Tournament