Tiger Woods Withdraws from 2023 Masters Tournament Due to Foot Injury: 'I Am Disappointed'

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The pro golfer, 47, announced in a statement on Twitter Sunday that he aggravated a previous plantar fasciitis injury in his right foot and would be removing himself from the competition.

"I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis," Woods said. "Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

In a statement of its own, the Masters Tournament tweeted: "Due to injury, @TigerWoods has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing seven holes of his third round. #themasters."

Woods' withdrawal from the Masters marks the second time in the past year that he has removed himself from a major championship because of injury. Back in May, the father of two pulled out of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Earlier this week, Woods told reporters that he isn't doing as well as he has in the past, after a car crash injured his leg in February 2021. His appearance at this year's Masters marked his 25th time competing in the series at Augusta National.

Explaining that he deals with "constant" right leg pain, per ESPN, Woods also told reporters that his leg remained "sore" after the first round. "Hopping on the left leg is fine," he added. "If I did it on the other one, not so fine."

Tiger Woods. Patrick Smith/Getty

Woods, who has won the Masters five times over the course of his legendary career, previously said earlier in the week that he was unsure if this would be his final time competing at the elite tournament.

"I don't know how many more I have in me," he said, according to CNN. "So just to be able to appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories."

Woods most recently played at the Genesis Invitational back in February.