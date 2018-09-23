Tiger Woods Celebrates First Golf Victory in 5 Years with a Kiss from Girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods has made his comeback with a win at the 2018 Tour Championship!

The golf star, 42, achieved his first victory in five years by finishing the Atlanta tournament with a final round 71 and a two stroke win over Billy Horschel. It was Woods’ first win since the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2013.

In addition, it was Woods’ 80th PGA win.

After finishing the 18th hole, Woods was greeted by his girlfriend Erica Herman, who gave him a celebratory hug and kiss. “Love you,” Woods was heard saying to Herman as she wrapped her arms around him.

RELATED: Who Is Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman? Everything to Know

Absent were his two children, 11-year-old daughter Sam and 9-year-old son Charlie, whom Woods shares with ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

After the win, Woods fought back tears as he reflected on his historic victory.

“I just can’t believe I pulled this off after the season I’ve gone through,” he said as he rubbed his face and eyes with his hand. “It’s been tough. It’s not been easy the past couple of years. I’ve worked my way back and I couldn’t have done it without the help of everyone around me.”

He added, “It’s hard to believe I won the Tour Championship.”

RELATED: Tiger Woods Says He Needed Help Getting Out of Bed for Months Due to Severe Back Pain

Tiger Woods Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Woods and Herman have been dating for over a year after his split from champion skier, Lindsey Vonn in 2015.

The couple made their first public appearance when they were pictured together at the Presidents Cup in New Jersey in September 2017.

Woods and the athlete have also been seen enjoying romantic date nights, including before and after tournaments where Herman often greets her boyfriend with a kiss. In August, at the PGA Championship in Missouri, the former restaurant general manager gave Woods a sweet smooch.

A friend of the golfer told PEOPLE in April that while Woods and Herman may not be tying the knot any time soon, he has developed a fondness for her.

“No one has signed any paperwork,” the friend said. “It’s not like they’re pledging their lives to each other. But she’s really nice and Tiger likes her. Tiger doesn’t like to be alone… But he doesn’t like to settle. Not anymore. So when he’s with someone, he really needs to be into her.”

Another insider previously told PEOPLE: “Today, he’s happier than he’s been in years.”