Tiger Woods Will Be Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump Next Week

Image zoom Mark Wilson/Getty; TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Fresh off securing his fifth Masters Tournament win, legendary golfer Tiger Woods will now be able to add another award to his mantel: the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Woods took home the green jacket at the Masters in dramatic fashion in mid-April, earning his first major win in 11 years. The win sparked a frenzy on social media, as fans and celebrities alike reached out to congratulate the 43-year-old golfer on pulling one of the most improbable career comebacks in recent history (even better than Michael Jordan’s, if you ask the man himself).

One of the people to tip their hat to Woods was none other than President Donald Trump, who tweeted that he planned to present the golfer with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Spoke to Tiger Woods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s at The Masters, and to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!” Trump tweeted a day after the Woods’ tournament win.

Now, it looks like Trump will be sticking true to his word, as the White House plans to host Woods next week to present him with the award, according to CNN.

The medal — which is the nation’s highest civilian honor — is given to people who show “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors,” according to the White House.

Image zoom Tiger Woods Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Trump has awarded numerous athletes with the medal during his time in office, including Alan Page, Roger Staubach, and a posthumous presentation for Babe Ruth.

In August, Woods briefly opened up about his friendship with Trump. The pair played golf together long before Trump took the Oath of Office.

“Well, I’ve known Donald for a number of years,” Woods said at the time, according to ASAP Sports. “We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.”

While Trump’s views on immigration and race relations have been a constant source of controversy, when he was asked about what people of color and immigrants may think of his friendship with the president, Woods simply said they should “respect” the former businessman.

RELATED: Inside Tiger Woods’ Decade of Ups and Downs Before His Unbelievable Fifth Masters Win

“He’s the President of the United States,” Woods said. “You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

Trump and Woods played golf together just weeks after the 2016 election, and the two once again shared a game during Thanksgiving last year.

Image zoom Tiger Woods and Donald Trump Wilfredo Lee/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Wisconsin Man Wins $1.2 Million on Tiger Woods’ Masters Victory After Betting $85K

“[What] most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old,” Woods said of Trump on his website, as spotted by the Washington Post. “He takes a pretty good lash.”

Trump has never been shy about hiding his love for the sport and has spent some 150 days of his more than 580 days as president at a golf club. He also owns 17 golf courses in the United States and overseas.

Woods has a villa named after him at Trump’s Miami resort, according to ESPN.