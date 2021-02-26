Tiger Woods Transferred to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Hospital After Undergoing Surgery for Crash Injuries

The professional golfer underwent surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center on Tuesday following his car crash

Tiger Woods has been moved from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center where he underwent surgery following Tuesday's car crash, to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Dr. Anish Mahajan, the Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA, confirmed the transfer in a statement released on Thursday, saying that the 45-year-old golfer will continue to seek "orthopedic care and recovery" at his new hospital.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic care trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes," Mahajan said. "Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is a teaching hospital and one of only five Level 1 Trauma Centers in Los Angeles County."

Cedars-Sinai is also a level 1 trauma center, according to the hospital's website.

Image zoom Tiger Woods | Credit: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Woods was involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident in the suburb of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Tuesday morning.

According to the law enforcement officials, the athlete's car was traveling downhill when it struck a sign in the center divider, sheared through a tree and landed in the brush alongside the road with "major damage."

First responders had to use tools to help extricate Woods from the vehicle, which had flipped over multiple times.

Woods was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery for "significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity," according to a statement from Mahajan shared on the golf pro's Twitter page on Tuesday night.

According to Mahajan, Woods suffered from "fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibular bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into" the leg.

Woods also suffered "additional injuries" in his foot and ankle that were stabilized with "a combination of screws and pins."

A source recently told PEOPLE that Woods has "long recovery ahead" following his crash.

"When he is healed enough, he will need other treatments, including physical therapy. But he is a fighter. If anyone can recover from this, it is him," the source said of Woods.

Image zoom Tiger Woods | Credit: Rob Carr/Getty

"He wore a seatbelt thankfully. Otherwise, he might not have made it," the source added, echoing similar remarks first given by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez who said during Tuesday's press conference: "I've seen collisions that didn't look as serious where the occupants were injured much more severely. I think that's just a testament to the fact that he was wearing a seatbelt, airbags worked as intended."

As for Woods' career, the athlete will have some serious decisions to make about his future as he recovers from the crash, according to a source close to the golfer.