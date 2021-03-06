Tiger Woods was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident on the morning of Feb. 23

Tiger Woods Told Police After Crash He Had No Memory of Driving Car, According to Affidavit

According to the documents obtained by CNN, the 45-year-old professional golfer told police following the crash that he had no recollection of driving or how the accident happened.

"The deputies asked him how the collision occurred. Driver said he did not know and did not even remember driving," the affidavit reportedly read. "Driver was treated for his injuries at the hospital and was asked there again how the collision occurred. He repeated that he did not know and did not remember driving."

Woods was also unconscious at some point after the accident, according to the affidavit.

Deputy Johann Schloegl, the traffic collision investigator on the case, wrote in the affidavit that a witness who heard the crash noticed Woods was "unconscious and not responding to his questions" when they first approached the scene of the crash, according to CNN.

The documents said that Woods was conscious when sheriff's deputies arrived.

Authorities hope to examine the data stored in the car's black box so that it "may provide information regarding the use of brakes and the accelerator by the driver" and provide further insight into the cause of the crash, according to the affidavit.

Woods was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the morning of Feb. 23 in the suburb of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Tuesday morning.

Woods was traveling downhill when his car struck a sign in the center divider, sheared through a tree and landed in the brush alongside the road with major damage, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"He was alive and he was conscious, and that's the extent of that," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference last week. "There was no evidence of impairment."

Following the crash, Woods was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery for "significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity," Dr. Anish Mahajan, the Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, said in a statement.

The 11-time PGA Player of the Year was then transferred to Cedars-Sinai where he underwent "follow-up procedures," according to a statement shared on Woods' Twitter page last Friday.

Earlier this week, Villanueva confirmed that that investigators "did a search warrant to seize, in essence, the black box of" the golfer's car.