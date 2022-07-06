"I don't know when they are ever going to go back while I'm still able to play at a high level," the 15-time major champion winner said

Tiger Woods to Play in British Open, Wants to 'Give It at Least One More Run at a High Level'

Tiger Woods walks off the third tee during the second round of The Masters

Tiger Woods walks off the third tee during the second round of The Masters

Tiger Woods is gearing up for the British Open on July 14!

The golfer, who sustained major leg injuries in a February 2021 car accident, is aiming to "give it at least one more run at a high level," as he told reporters at the J.P. McManus Pro-Am in Ireland over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This year's British Open will be at the historic Old Course in St. Andrew's, Scotland, and Woods said he didn't want to miss out on the chance to play there.

"I'm lucky enough to be part of the past champions that have won there, and want to play there again, and I don't know when they are ever going to go back while I'm still able to play at a high level," Woods, 46, said, according to CBS News. "I want to be able to give it at least one more run at a high level."

Tiger Woods tips his cap after completing his final round of the Masters Tournament on April 10, 2022, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia Credit: Kyodo News via Getty

Woods, who has won 15 majors, second only to Jack Nicklaus, is looking forward to the last major of the year, especially since it's on his favorite course. He purposely skipped last month's U.S. Open in Boston in order to rest up for the tournament, he told reporters in Ireland.

"I had some issues with my leg, and [playing in the U.S. Open] would have put this tournament in jeopardy, and so there's no reason to do that," Woods told reporters.

At the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Okla., in May, he made the weekend cut but hobbled to the third round and withdrew afterwards, hitting a +9 on Saturday, the worst of his PGA Championship career, according to USA Today.

RELATED VIDEO: Tiger Woods' Kids, Girlfriend and Mom Join Him for World Golf Hall of Fame Induction

At the Masters Tournament in April, Woods again made the cut but finished 47th at historic Augusta National.

Woods was seen using a golf cart at the Pro-Am last weekend in order to limit the stress on his injuries — something generally not allowed on the PGA Tour — and something that Woods has strong feelings about, as he told the Golf Channel in 2021.

"No. I wouldn't, no. No. Absolutely not. Not for a PGA Tour event, no. That's just not who I am," Woods said. "That's not how I've always been, and if I can't play at that level, I can't play at that level."