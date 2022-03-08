Tiger Woods' daughter, Sam Alexis Woods, will take to the stage at the World Golf Hall of Fame induction on Wednesday night

Tiger Woods' 14-Year-Old Daughter, Sam, Will Introduce Him for World Golf Hall of Fame Induction

On Tiger Woods' big night, he'll share the spotlight with his 14-year-old daughter.

When Woods get inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame this week, his daughter, Sam Alexis Woods, will introduce him for the special moment, the organization revealed on Tuesday.

The ceremony, which was previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place Wednesday night and will broadcast live on the Golf Channel starting at 7 p.m. EST.

"I am both honored and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame," Woods said of his upcoming induction, according to the PGA Tour.

"This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I've received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming," he added. "This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing."

The event is one of the few public appearances Woods has made since suffering substantial injuries in a car crash in February 2021.

Sam Alexis Woods Credit: Scott Audette/AP/Shutterstock

Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right leg, including fractures to his tibia and fibula bones, in the car crash, which occurred on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in Southern California.

During the accident, Woods' car struck a sign in the center divider, cut through a tree, and landed alongside the road.

Woods ended 2021 by competing in the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, with his 12-year-old son, Charlie.

In July of last year, Woods opened up about Sam, whom he shares with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, and what he thinks about raising a daughter.

Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods, Sam Woods, Lindsey Vonn Credit: Chris Carlson/AP

"I have this thing about… I feel like every dude should have a daughter," Woods told Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith, who shares daughter Willow Smith and son Jaden Smith with husband Will Smith.

When Pinkett Smith asked what his daughter has taught him, Woods joked, "What has my daughter taught me? I don't like boys."

He later answered that Sam "has taught me how to be more patient."

"Daddy's little girl," the athlete added. "I love it."

