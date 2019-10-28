Tiger Woods Ties for Most PGA Tour Titles Ever with 82nd Career Victory at Zozo Championship 

Tiger Woods made history with his record-tying victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan on Monday.

The decorated golfer defeated Hideki Matsuyama by three strokes, securing his 82nd career win in the PGA tournament. Woods is now tied with the legendary Sam Snead, who first set the tournament victory record in 1965, according to CBS Sports.

“It’s an honor to be tied with Sam Snead for most wins in @PGATOUR history,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thanks Mom and Pop and everyone who helped make this possible. Hideki put up an amazing fight on his home soil, but to do this in Japan is something I’ll never forget. It’s been an awesome year.”

Bad weather on Friday delayed the tournament to Monday local time, when Woods closed out the last seven holes. It was the first PGA Tour tournament to be held in Japan, as well as Woods’ first tournament since undergoing arthroscopic left knee surgery two months ago.

“I know how it feels to have this game — what I felt like — taken away from you where I couldn’t participate in the way I wanted to,” Woods said, according to CBS Sports. “I’m just so happy and so fortunate to have this opportunity again.”

The professional is no stranger to time on the operating table. By 2008, he had undergone four surgeries on his left knee. He later had four more surgeries, this time for his back, and ultimately decided to take a break from the sport for nearly three years before returning in 2018, according to The Washington Post.

Following his victory on Monday, Woods — who is captaining the upcoming President’s Cup in Australia — seemed to confirm that he would be one of his picks for the team.

“I think the player definitely got the captain’s attention,” Woods joked of himself after the win, according to multiple outlets.

He has four picks to spend for the U.S. team, which will be announced on Nov. 7. The 2019 President’s Cup will begin on Dec. 9 and conclude on Dec. 15.