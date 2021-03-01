Golfers dressed in Tiger Woods' signature red shirt and black pants during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship on Sunday

Tiger Woods Thanks Golfers for Tribute at Tournament: 'You Are Truly Helping Me Get Through This'

Tiger Woods is thanking his fellow golfers for showing him love as he recovers from a scary car accident earlier this week.

On Sunday, Rory Mcllroy, Justin Thomas and several other players wore Woods' signature red shirt and black pants during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship in Bradenton, Florida.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," Woods, 45, tweeted on Sunday after Collin Morikawa secured victory at the tournament. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

According to ESPN, after Morikawa won, he discussed Woods, as well as his own late paternal grandfather, saying, "You don't get to say thank you enough. So, thank you, guys."

Last Tuesday, Woods was involved in a single-vehicle accident in the suburb of Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

His car was traveling downhill when it struck a sign in the center divider, sheared through a tree and landed in the brush alongside the road with "major damage," according to law enforcement officials. First responders had to use tools to help extricate Woods from the vehicle, which had flipped over.

Woods was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery for "significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity," Dr. Anish Mahajan, the Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, said in a statement. Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai where he underwent "follow-up procedures," according to a statement shared on Woods' Twitter page on Feb. 26.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Woods has a "long recovery ahead" following his crash.