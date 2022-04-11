Tiger Woods Thanks Fans for 'Support and Appreciation' After Return to Golf at 2022 Masters

Tiger Woods walks off the third tee during the second round of The Masters

Tiger Woods might not have walked away from this year's Masters Tournament with the win, but he certainly impressed fans.

The golfer, 46, participated in the tournament at Augusta National last weekend just over a year after he was seriously injured in a car accident, casting doubt on his ability to ever play the sport professionally, again.

But in Georgia, Woods did just that, making the weekend cut and ultimately ending the tournament +13 after four days of play.

The five-time Masters winner expressed his gratitude for the support he received during his comeback on social media, Sunday, posting a photo from the tournament alongside a message to fans.

"I didn't play my best out there, but just to have the support and appreciation from all the fans, I don't think words can describe that," said Woods. "Congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on an outstanding win. It's been a special run."

American Scheffler, 25, won the tournament — his first major victory — finishing -10 after four days of play.

Woods' participation in this year's Masters was undetermined even a few days before play started, with a source telling PEOPLE on Friday that the iconic athlete "even showing up" to vie for another green jacket was a remarkable feat in itself.

"He had several days in a row with hardly any pain, and he felt like his swing had made huge strides in the past few weeks," the source explained of the golfer deciding to play. "So he figured he'd show up and see what he could do. He knows it's not the end of the world if he isn't really a contender; no one is honestly expecting him to go back there and win it all."