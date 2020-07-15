"I think change is fantastic," the golfer said

Tiger Woods Says He Supports the Black Lives Matter Movement: 'That's How We Move Forward'

Tiger Woods is in support of change.

The 44-year-old opened up about the Black Lives Matter movement while speaking with reporters before the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, this week, CNN reported.

Woods — who is of mixed-race heritage — said, "I think change is fantastic."

"As long as we make changes without hurting the innocent — and unfortunately that has happened, hopefully, it doesn't happen in the future — but a movement and change is fantastic," explained the golfer. He continued, "That's how society develops. That's how we grow. That's how we move forward. That's how we have fairness."

Woods also said that "Unfortunately, we've lost innocent lives along the way, and hopefully we don't lose any more in the future as we move to a much better place socially."

The movement has been amplified over the past month after George Floyd, a Black man, died when a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

Woods previously spoke out about Floyd's death and the resulting protests around the country in a statement.

"My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones, and all of us who are hurting right now," he said. "I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when, and where to use force. This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line."

Woods wrote, "I remember the L.A. riots and learned that education is the best path forward. We can make our points without burning the very neighborhoods that we live in."