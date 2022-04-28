Tiger Woods Spotted at Site of PGA Championship in Oklahoma for Practice Round

The iconic golfer had previously declined to confirm whether he'd play in this year's PGA Championship, one of golf's major tournaments

Tiger Woods walks off the third tee during the second round of The Masters

The Tiger Woods comeback tour continues.

After successfully completing all four rounds of the 2022 Masters Tournament, Woods, 46, was spotted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday, playing at the Southern Hills Country Club — where the PGA Championship will be held next month.

"Can confirm through multiple sources including @PGA that @TigerWoods is playing an 18 hole practice round at @SouthernHillsCC in an effort to possibly play @PGAChampionship next month," the Golf Channel's Todd Lewis reported on Twitter, adding that the course's head pro, Cary Cozby, served as Woods' caddy for the practice round.

Video tweeted by the Golf Channel's Colby Powell later on Thursday showed Woods hitting a shot on the course, in front of empty grandstands.

Woods — who is still recovering from serious injuries sustained during a car accident last year — previously was coy about committing to his next tournament, only assuring that he planned to play at St. Andrews in July for The Open Championship.

After his final round at the 2022 Masters earlier in April, Woods discussed his future plans in an interview with Sky Sports. "I won't be playing a full schedule ever again," he explained. "It'll be just the big events. I don't know if I'll play [the PGA Championship] at Southern Hills or not."

"I am looking forward to St. Andrews. That's something that's very near and dear to my heart. I've won two Opens there. It's the home of golf. It's my favorite course in the world," he added to Sky Sports.

Although Woods isn't committing to many events, the golfer isn't ruling anything out. "Anything in between [St. Andrews], I don't know, I will try. There's no doubt — I will try to get ready for Southern Hills, and we'll see what this body is able to do," he told the outlet.

Last year's PGA Championship also marked a comeback of sorts: Phil Mickelson became the oldest player to ever win a major, and the oldest player to win the tournament.