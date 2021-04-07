Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said rumors of preferential treatment for Tiger Woods in the wake of the crash are "absolutely false"

Tiger Woods Was Driving At Least 84 MPH in 45-MPH Zone at Time of Car Accident, Sheriff Says

Days after the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that the cause of Tiger Woods' single-vehicle rollover car crash in California would not be publicly released, the authorities hosted a press conference and confirmed speed as the "primary causal factor" in the accident.

During Wednesday's conference, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that at the time of the Feb. 23 crash, Woods was driving at a speed "unsafe for the road conditions." That, and Woods' "inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway," caused the wreck.

In February, the golfer was traveling downhill on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in California when his car struck a sign in the center divider, sheared through a tree and landed in the brush alongside the road with major damage. At the time of the crash impact, Woods was driving between 84 and 87 mph in a 45-mph zone, Villanueva said on Wednesday. His vehicle struck the tree at 75 mph.

The sheriff reiterated, again, that there were "no signs of impairment," and that Woods will receive no citations for the accident. He also asserted that Woods, who doesn't have "any recollection of the incident," had been "cooperative" and provided permission to share the details of the findings.

Captain James Powers also said during the press conference that nothing from Woods' cell phone would indicate distracted driving and that there was "no evidence of any increased speed or rushed behavior in footage from prior to the accident."

Villanueva asserted to reporters that rumors of preferential treatment for Woods in the wake of the crash are "absolutely false."

Last week, Villanueva revealed that the cause of Woods' accident "has been determined, the investigation has concluded," but said they were unable to release the information to the public at the request of the golfer's team.

"We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel. ... There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident," Villanueva said at the time.

He added, "We can't release it without the people involved in the collision."

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, an insider says that Woods — who entered treatment for a prescription-drug problem after a 2017 DUI — is paying no attention to speculation over the crash.