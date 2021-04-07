Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference Wednesday that the pro golfer was driving between 84 and 87 mph in a 45-mph zone at the time of the February crash

Tiger Woods Speaks Out After LA County Sheriff Reveals He Was Speeding at Time of Car Accident

Tiger Woods has released a statement following the conclusion of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office investigation into his February car crash — but the pro golfer didn't mention that he was found to have been speeding nearly 40 miles over the speed limit at the time.

"In the last few days, I received words from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23rd in Los Angeles has been completed and closed," Woods, 45, said in a statement shared on Twitter Wednesday.

"I am so grateful to both of the good Samaritans who came to assist me and called 911," he continued, also sharing his gratefulness to the first responders who helped him and took him to the hostpital.

"I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this very difficult time," he concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that speed was the primary cause of Woods' single-car rollover crash. Woods needed surgery after the accident and returned home in mid-March.

Villanueva said Woods was driving between 84 and 87 mph in a 45-mph zone at the time of the crash in Rancho Palos Verdes. Woods' car struck a sign in the center divider, sheared through a tree and landed in the brush alongside the road. His vehicle struck the tree at 75 mph.

The sheriff said that there were "no signs of impairment," and that Woods will receive no citations for the accident. He also asserted that Woods, who doesn't have "any recollection of the incident," had been "cooperative" and provided permission to share the details of the findings.

Captain James Powers also said during the Wednesday press conference that nothing from Woods' cell phone would indicate distracted driving and that there was "no evidence of any increased speed or rushed behavior in footage from prior to the accident."

Villanueva asserted to reporters that rumors of preferential treatment for Woods in the wake of the crash are "absolutely false."

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, an insider says that Woods — who entered treatment for a prescription-drug problem after a 2017 DUI — is paying no attention to speculation over the crash.