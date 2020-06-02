Tiger Woods on George Floyd's Death and Protests: I Hope We 'Can Build a Safer, Unified Society'

"We can make our points without burning the very neighborhoods that we live in," the golfer said in a statement

Tiger Woods has added his voice to the conversation surrounding the death of George Floyd, the black man who was killed last Monday when a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

In a statement released on social media on Monday night, the golfer, 44, wrote, "My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones, and all of us who are hurting right now."

"I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement," said Woods. "They train so diligently to understand how, when, and where to use force. This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line."

Addressing the protests that have been occurring in countless major cities across the country — which, in some instances, have included violence and looting — Woods wrote, "I remember the L.A. riots and learned that education is the best path forward. We can make our points without burning the very neighborhoods that we live in."

The athlete concluded his statement, "I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society."

Pro golfer Cheyenne Woods, the athlete's niece, also spoke out about Floyd's death in an interview with Golfweek.

"Just thinking about [George Floyd] again gives me goosebumps and chills," the 29-year-old said. "This is a tough reality of what’s going on in our country. It’s a storyline and it’s a tragedy that has happened way too many times in all of the history of society, but now again it’s being filmed and being broadcast on social media, so it is spreading."