Golf's favorite father-son duo returned to the course on Saturday for the annual family-friendly tournament

Like Father, Like Son! Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Kick Off Round 1 of PNC Championship

Charlie Woods plays a shot on the second hole as Tiger Woods looks on during round one of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 18, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

With the PNC Championship pro-am under their belts, golf's favorite father-son duo are back on the course.

Tiger Woods, 45, and son Charlie Woods, 12, kicked off the first round of the annual tournament at the Grande Lakes Orlando course in Florida on Saturday in matching ensembles.

The pair teed off just after 12 p.m. EST on Saturday with their pairing of Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas.

The PNC Championship allows former Major Championship or the Players Championship winners to compete with a member of their family.

The Woods duo looked solid early on, beginning with a birdie on Hole 1 led by Charlie's impressive swing and Tiger's masterful putting.

Charlie showed off his own putting skills in the fourth round and celebrated in classic Woods fashion by holding his club in the air as he watched the ball roll into the hole.

Their outing comes nearly nine months after Tiger's devastating car crash.

In the Feb. 23 crash in Southern California, the professional athlete sustained orthopedic injuries to his right leg, including fractures to his tibia and fibula bones. He recently admitted that he was told there was a chance he would lose his leg.

Tiger's recovery from the crash has been "incredible," a PEOPLE insider shared in the current issue. "Early on after the accident he was just so incredibly focused on physical therapy. Nothing was easy for him. He was in pain. He felt weak. He just never complained or gave up."

Throughout it all, his children — Charlie, and daughter Sam, 14, with ex Elin Nordegren — have "been a huge motivation for him," according to the insider.