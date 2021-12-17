The PNC Championship marks the golf legend’s return to the sport following his February car crash

Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Woods Hit the Golf Course as PNC Championship Pro-Am Gets Underway

Tiger Woods made his triumphant return to the golf course — alongside his son Charlie Woods —at the PNC Championship pro-am Friday after spending months rehabilitating the significant injuries he sustained in a car accident earlier this year.

Both Woods — in matching all-black — are playing in the pro-am paired with Matt Kuchar at the Grande Lakes Orlando course in Florida.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The legendary golfer, 45, had "been dreaming about playing golf with his son again," an insider previously revealed to PEOPLE.

Woods announced he would take part in the PNC Championship with Charlie, 12, in a tweet earlier this month. The event is special because it allows former Major Championship or the Players Championship winners to compete with a member of their family.

"Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionshipwith my son Charlie," he tweeted on Dec. 8.

This year's PNC Championship marks the second time Woods has played with Charlie. They also competed at the same event last year.

tiger woods Tiger Woods | Credit: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

"I don't think words can describe it. Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I," the five-time Masters champion told reporters at the time. "It's memories for a lifetime."

The professional athlete sustained orthopedic injuries to his right leg including fractures to his tibia and fibula bones in the solo car crash in Southern California on Feb. 23.

His recovery from the crash has been "incredible," the PEOPLE insider shared. "Early on after the accident he was just so incredibly focused on physical therapy. Nothing was easy for him. He was in pain. He felt weak. He just never complained or gave up."

tiger woods Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods | Credit: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

tiger woods Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods | Credit: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Due to the long recovery process, golf fans shouldn't expect to see Woods return to the PGA Tour in the immediate future.

"I'll put it to you this way, as far as playing at the Tour level, I don't know when that's going to happen," Woods explained a press conference earlier this month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Even with his return to PGA competition still in question, Woods is ready to move forward.