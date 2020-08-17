Tiger Woods' Son Charlie, 11, Wins Junior Golf Tournament with His Dad by His Side

Tiger Woods reportedly carried Charlie’s clubs and stood by as the boy showed off his swing during a junior golf tournament in Florida

Tiger Woods's 11-year-old son Charlie is following in his father's footsteps out on the golf course.

Last weekend, Charlie participated in a U.S. Kids Golf-sanctioned event at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, Florida, where he easily dominated his opponents and topped the leaderboard.

According to Yahoo Sports and U.S. Kids Golf's website, Charlie shot a three-under 33 across nine holes in the boys' 11-year-old division. He finished with no bogeys and three birdies.

Tiger, 44, was there to witness his son's big victory and even helped carry Charlie's golf clubs through the course, according to Yahoo Sports.

Tiger shares Charlie and daughter Sam, 13, with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, whom he split from in 2010 after the golfer was embroiled in a sex scandal in which dozens of women came forward and alleged that they had sexual encounters with him.

Image zoom Tiger and Charlie Gotham/GC Images

Last month, Tiger spoke to GolfTV about his son's interest in golf, telling the outlet that "he's starting to get into it."

“He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions," Tiger said. "I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him."

The father of two also said that he pays close attention to Charlie's skills out on the golf course — and is learning a thing or two from him.

“I analyze his swing all the time," he said. "I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions, but those days are long gone, and I have to relive them through him.”

Image zoom Tiger Woods with his kids

After Tiger won the Masters Tournament for the fifth time — his first Major title in 11 years — last year, he opened up about how “special” it was to have his children there to watch.