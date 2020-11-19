This is the first official tournament the golf pro is playing with his son

Tiger Woods and Son Charlie, 11, to Play Together at PNC Golf Championship: 'Will Be Incredible'

Tiger Woods is bringing his son Charlie onto the green to compete in their first tournament together.

On Wednesday, the golf pro revealed that he and his 11-year-old son will team up to compete in the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Grande Lakes) from Dec. 17-20, according to PGA.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, is designed to bring together PGA TOUR and LPGA athletes and a family member to compete as a team.

Charlie already has made a name for himself as an accomplished junior golfer in Florida. Woods, 44, has even been spotted caddying for his son at various junior tournaments.

"I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together," Woods told PGA in a statement. "It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship."

The family championship will also pair up former FedExCup champion Justin Thomas and his father Mike

Last year's winners Bernhard Langer and his son Jason will return for the tournament, and Jim Furyk and Matt Kuchar, who previously partnered with their fathers, will also play with their sons this year.

Mark Calcavecchia will also make his debut in the tournament with his son Eric.

Other golfers set to appear at the tournament include Gary Player, Greg Norman, Lee Janzen, Tom Kite, John Daly, Mark O’Meara, Retief Goosen, Tom Lehman, Padraig Harrington, Lee Trevino, and Vijay Singh.

The tournament will not have any spectators due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, it will be broadcast live by NBC, Golf Channel, and Peacock.

Earlier this year, Woods told GOLF TV that Charlie is "starting to get into" the sport and is "starting to understand how to play."

"He’s asking me the right questions. I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad," Woods said.

In August, a source close to Woods told PEOPLE that Charlie enjoys spending time with his father and perfecting the game that made his dad famous.

Image zoom

"Charlie clearly loves the times he spends with his dad on the golf course," the source told PEOPLE. "It’s a definite bonding activity for the two of them."

Woods shared a similarly close relationship with his late father, Earl Woods, whom he once called his "best friend and greatest role model." But Earl, a former Green Beret, was alleged to be "very strict" while teaching golf to his son.

Woods has made it a point not to be as stern with Charlie, the source told PEOPLE.