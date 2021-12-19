Charlie and Tiger Woods finished the second round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, 25 under par on Sunday, landing the pair in 2nd place

Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Finish Out PNC Championship in 2nd Place to John Daly Duo

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods celebrate a birdie on the 12th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 19, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

Tiger Woods' return to the golf course was a big success.

Veteran golfer John Daly, 55, and his 18-year-old son John Daly II claimed first place scoring 27 under par. The younger Daly currently plays on the golf team at his dad's alma mater, the University of Arkansas.

It was a close game between the Dalys and the Woods, with John and John Jr. making a birdie to secure the top spot and the $200,000 prize money, as Tiger and Charlie trailed closely behind.

"What a blast," Tiger told the Golf Channel after the match. "We had a blast all day. We got on a run, which was great, and Charlie was making some putts."

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 19: Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, read the green during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Credit: Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty

Tiger and Charlie's weekend in Orlando began on Friday, with the pair participating in the annual tournament's pro-am competition. They followed that up with a -10 finish in Saturday's first round of competition.

Earlier this month, Tiger announced his highly anticipated comeback to the green on Twitter.

"Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I'm playing as a Dad and couldn't be more excited and proud," he wrote.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods line up a putt during round one of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 18, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty

In their first year participating, 2020, the Woods men finished in seventh place at -20. Justin and Mike Thomas were the winners that year.

Sunday marked Tiger's return playing competitively after his Feb. 23 crash in Southern California in which the professional athlete sustained orthopedic injuries to his right leg, including fractures to his tibia and fibula bones. He recently admitted that he was told there was a chance he would lose his leg.

Tiger previously hinted that his future in golf was unclear due to his injuries.

Charlie Woods plays a shot on the second hole as Tiger Woods looks on during round one of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 18, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty

"I'll put it to you this way, as far as playing at the Tour level, I don't know when that's going to happen," Tiger said during a recent press conference.

"Now, I'll play a round here or there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that," he added.

Tiger said he is now looking toward the future instead of focusing on the wreck.