Family Affair! Tiger Woods and Son Charlie, 11, Have Father-Son Caddie Duo for PNC Championship

The two-day competition, formerly known as the Father-Son Challenge, begins on Saturday in Orlando, Florida

Tiger Woods and his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, are taking their respective sons to the links for the PNC Championship.

Tiger, 44, will make his debut in the championship alongside his 11-year-old son Charlie Woods, while Joe, 65, will be joined by 22-year-old son Joe Jr. to caddie for the Woods at the two-day event. The PNC Championship pro-am kicked off on Thursday, while the two-day competition will begin Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

The event, formerly known as the Father-Son Challenge, brings together PGA Tour and LPGA athletes and a family member to compete as a team.

Joe, who has caddied for Tiger since 2012, shared the news of the exciting father-son collaboration in an interview with GOLF TV on Wednesday.

"About a month ago Tiger approached me and said, 'I'm thinking about playing in the PNC father-son championship with Charlie,' " Joe said. "And I was so jacked up, I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' 'Cause I thought it was probably a year or two away. He was so excited Charlie caught the golf bug this year, playing a ton of golf, practicing, working at it, and was psyched to play."

He continued, "Tiger was kind enough to ask me to ask Joe to caddie for Charlie so we could have a father-son caddie duo with the father-son player duo. So we're gonna have a good weekend, looking forward to the four days with the guys."

Image zoom Joe LaCava and Tiger Woods | Credit: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Joe Jr., a senior at James Madison University, said he was "super excited" when his father informed him of the opportunity.

"I told all my buddies at school and they're definitely excited for me," said Joe Jr. "Like he said, everyone is catching the golf bug now with the virus and stuff, so everyone is just kind of into it and I was super excited and here we are."

Added his father, "It's gonna be a fun, great event. Charlie is very competitive just like the old man. So we're going to be very competitive out there but at the same time it's going to be a nice, enjoyable weekend."

Earlier this year, Tiger told GOLF TV that Charlie is "starting to get into" the sport and is "starting to understand how to play."

"He’s asking me the right questions. I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad," Tiger said.