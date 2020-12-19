Tiger Woods Proudly Looks on as Son Charlie, 11, Drains Impressive Shot at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie Woods are competing in the PNC Championship this weekend

Like father, like son!

While Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods, 11, competed in the PNC Championship on Saturday, the young golfer made a very impressive shot, much to the delight of his father.

In a video shared by the PGA Tour, the 44-year-old athlete stood to the side as his son drove the ball around 175 yards, which set him up for an eagle — the first of the day.

“Awesome shot,” Woods was heard telling his son on the green.

After Charlie finished up the hole, the proud dad also had a big smile on his face as he clapped for his son and gave him a high five.

"That's your first eagle,” the father of two added, according to ESPN, as the pair — who wore matching purple shirts — made their way off the green.

Later in the day, the cameras also captured another sweet father-son moment.

After his father got a birdie, Charlie walked over to retrieve the ball before tossing it to his dad, who responded by giving his son a fist bump.

Calling the day "priceless," Woods reflected on his first competitive round with his son and told reporters: "He enjoyed being out there. ... Him hitting some of those incredible shots and carrying from the range to the golf course is what we talked about."

The championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, brings together PGA Tour and LPGA athletes and a family member to compete as a team. The pro-am began on Thursday, while the two-day competition started up on Saturday.

Although Woods has been spotted caddying for his son at various tournaments, this time around the pair had their own father-son caddie duo.

On Thursday, Woods' longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, confirmed that he and his own son, Joe Jr., 22, will serve as the caddies for Team Woods.

"About a month ago Tiger approached me and said, 'I'm thinking about playing in the PNC father-son championship with Charlie,' " LaCava said in an interview with Golf TV. "And I was so jacked up, I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' 'Cause I thought it was probably a year or two away. He was so excited Charlie caught the golf bug this year, playing a ton of golf, practicing, working at it, and was psyched to play."