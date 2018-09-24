Tiger Woods' Epic 'Comeback' Gives Stars 'Goosebumps': 'I Want Whatever You Had for Breakfast!'

Much of the sports world came to a halt over the weekend to see something we haven’t seen in far too long: Tiger Woods win a championship.

Woods ended his five-year drought at the 2018 Tour Championship on Sunday, securing his 80th career win (and a smooch from his sweetheart Erica Herman) with a two-stroke lead over Billy Horschel. The golfing legend’s last victory came in 2013 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, and since then, he has gone through numerous back surgeries that left his abilities in doubt. Then there were the scandals and public break-ups, which seemed to only make matters worse for Woods on the golf course.

But all season long, Woods has teased glimpses of his once unquestionable dominance, and it seemed it was only a matter of time until the 42-year-old icon would finally find triumph on the course once again.

When it finally happened on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, it was hard to find anyone who didn’t take notice.

Many fans took to social media to celebrate the win, from politicians to fellow golfers to athletes from other sports, showing the transcendent qualities that come with such a beloved figure as Woods.

“This is absolutely incredible!! Major goosebumps,” wrote golfer Michelle Wie with a picture of the enormous crowd that converged on Woods to witness his turn at the final hole.

Another golfing legend, Jack Nicklaus, said he was “extremely proud” of Woods following his victory.

“I am very happy for him and extremely proud of him,” Nicklaus wrote. “Tiger has worked very hard to get to this place, and has played very well all season.”

Woods’ show even got the attention of NBA players, including Stephen Curry and Jamal Crawford.

President Donald Trump, who has shared a longtime friendship with Woods, called the golfer’s performance “exciting.”

TV host Carson Daly called Woods’ showing “magic” as he watched the event.

Golfer Billy Horschel, who was the runner-up behind Woods, even tweeted his astonishment at the scene that took place on the course leading up to the final hole.

“What can I say! It was awesome to see Tiger back in the winner circle. I’ve never seen anything like the 18th hole,” Horschel wrote. “Was pretty insane.”

PGA Tour writer Jonathan Wall tweeted a picture of Woods triumphantly holding his hands in the air after nabbing his win and suggested it be submitted to the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Golfer Tommy Fleetwood seemed swept with excitement in his tweet, calling Woods’ display “the greatest comeback of all time!”

“What a time to be alive!!!” he added.

Colt Knost, another golfer, described being at a bar while watching the event and being amazed at how everyone was watching.

“That’s why he’s the needle!” he said of Woods.

The scenes on 18 show how special it is that Tiger is back in the winners circle!!!

Golfer Tyrrell Hatton echoed the sentiments of his fellow athletes and called Woods the greatest of all time, penning, “The scenes on 18 show how special it is that Tiger is back in the winners circle!!! What a moment! What a comeback!#GOAT.”