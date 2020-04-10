Tiger Woods Says He Has Nightly Putting Contests with Son Charlie, 11, During Self-Isolation

Image zoom Stan Badz/PGA TOUR

Tiger Woods and his son refuse to let their golf game suffer during self-isolation.

In a new interview with GolfTV, the athlete, 44, shared the ways he is passing the time during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including nightly putting contests in his backyard with his son, Charlie Axel, 11.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The top prize? Possession of Woods’ Masters green jacket for a day — and his mini-me has bested his pro dad more than once.

“The fact that he has been able to earn it off of me, there’s no wins that are given in this family,” said Woods. “It’s been fun to see him tease me about beating me. He said, ‘It’s where it belongs.’ ”

Elsewhere in his home, his family is using puzzles to occupy their newfound free time, with Woods’ daughter Sam Alexis, 12, and girlfriend Erica Herman tackling 2,000-piece puzzles. But, admittedly, Woods said he’s not on par with their jigsaw skills.

“Once we’re done with the borders, I’m useless,” he told the outlet.

RELATED: Tiger Woods Has His Masters Champions Dinner ‘Quarantine Style’ with His Kids and Girlfriend

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Woods also offered advice for staying sane during self-isolation, when minutes can feel like hours and anxiety can sometimes compound.

“Just try to break it into pieces to accomplish things,” he said. “You have to slow things down and do things at a different pace and look at things from a different perspective and lens to accomplish goals.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pink Details ‘Rollercoaster’ Coronavirus Symptoms as Her Son, 3, Says He’s ‘Feeling Better’



RELATED: Tiger Woods Is a ‘Different Man’ 10 Years After Scandal: ‘He Is in the Best Place He’s Ever Been’

In January, Woods was spotted serving as caddie to his son during a junior golf event in South Florida. The pro athlete carried Charlie’s golf bag and stood by as the boy showed off his swing on the greens.

After Woods, last year, won the Masters Tournament for the fifth time — his first Major title in 11 years — he opened up about how “special” it was to have his children there to watch.

“It means the world to me. Their love and their support, I just can’t say enough how much that meant to me throughout my struggles when I really just had a hard time moving around,” he said at the time. “But just to have them there, and then now to have them see their Pops win, just like my Pops saw me win here, it’s pretty special.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.