Tiger Woods Is 'Recovering at Home and Working on Getting Stronger' After Hospitalization Following Car Crash

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods, 45, wrote in a statement shared to Twitter Tuesday. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks."

"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center," the golfer, whose car car struck a sign in the center divider, sheared through a tree and landed in the brush alongside the road with major damage, added. "You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough."

"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day," Woods, who had recently been admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, continued in his statement.

In a recent interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Woods' friend and fellow golfer, Rory McIlroy, chatted about Woods' condition.

McIlroy, 31, said he has spoken to Woods "a bit" since the crash, noting, "He's doing better."

"You know, I think all the guys have reached out to him, and hopefully if things go well over the next week or so he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him, so, see his kids, see his family," McIlroy said.

Following the crash, Woods was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery, Dr. Anish Mahajan, the Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, said in a statement.

Woods was then moved from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Mahajan confirmed the transfer in a statement, saying that the 45-year-old golfer will continue to seek "orthopedic care and recovery" at his new hospital.

"On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic care trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes," Mahajan said. "Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is a teaching hospital and one of only five Level 1 Trauma Centers in Los Angeles County."