Tiger Woods Returning to Golf to Compete in Tournament with Son, Charlie: 'Excited' and 'Proud'

Tiger Woods is officially returning to competition following a car accident earlier this year. And for his big comeback, he'll have some special help on the golf course.

On Wednesday, Woods announced that he's committed to playing in the upcoming PNC Championship with his 12-year-old son, Charlie. The PNC Championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, is unique in that it allows former Major Championship or the Players Championship winners to compete with a member of their family.

"Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionshipwith my son Charlie," Woods wrote on Twitter. "I'm playing as a Dad and couldn't be more excited and proud."

The event is set to take place from Dec. 16 to 19.

This isn't the first time Woods and Charlie have shared a round — they also competed in last year's PNC Championship, where they both showed off their impressive skills.

"I don't think words can describe it. Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I," Woods told reporters at the time. "It's memories for a lifetime."

Woods, 45, has made great strides in his recovery after he suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right leg including fractures to his tibia and fibula bones in a Feb. 23 car crash, which occurred on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in Southern California.

During the accident, Woods' car struck a sign in the center divider, cut through a tree and landed alongside the road.

In a recent press conference ahead of the Hero World Challenge tournament, Woods admitted there was a point he feared he would lose his leg.

"Those operations were one thing, that's one level," Woods explained on Nov. 30. "Then you add the back, that's another level. And then with this right leg, that was … it's hard to explain how difficult it has been just to be immobile for the three months, just lay there and I was just looking forward to getting outside."

"I'm lucky to be alive and also have a limb," he also said.

Due to his injuries, the five-time Masters champion admitted he won't likely be able to perform at a level needed to compete in the PGA Tour for some time to come.

"I'll put it to you this way, as far as playing at the Tour level, I don't know when that's going to happen," Woods said.

"Now, I'll play a round here or there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that," he added.

Woods said he is now looking toward the future instead of focusing on the wreck.