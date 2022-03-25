Tiger Woods Remains on List of Players for 2022 Masters as Tournament Approaches

While Tiger Woods has cast doubt on his ability to return to golfing competitively, he currently remains listed among players for the upcoming Masters tournament

Tiger Woods has golf fans wondering if he's closer to a return to the PGA Tour than previously thought.

As of Friday afternoon Eastern, 46-year-old Woods is listed among a group of players expected to compete at the 2022 Masters tournament on the event's official website.

Woods has not publicly confirmed whether he'll compete in the tournament, which is set to take place between April 7 and 10 in Augusta, Georgia. According to the Golf Channel, players will remain listed for the tournament until they formally decline their invitation with Augusta National.

But Woods, who suffered severe injuries in a car accident last year, could back out as late as the week of the event, the outlet reported.

The five-time Masters champion has made strides in his recovery since the accident, which fractured his tibia and fibula bones, among other injuries.

"I can walk on a treadmill all day, that's easy," he told reporters last month, as noted by the Golf Channel. "That's just straight, there's no bumps in the road. But walking on a golf course where there's undulations, I have a long way to go."

Despite the improvement, Woods could not provide a definitive timetable for a PGA Tour return at the time.

"I wish I could tell you when I'm playing again," he said. "I want to know, but I don't. My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well and hit short irons very well, but I haven't done any long stuff seriously. I'm still working. Like at the PNC, I'm still working on the walking part."

Woods hasn't exactly shied away from some competitive fun on the golf course during his recovery.

In December 2021, he and his then 12-year-old son, Charlie Woods, participated in the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, finishing second to golfer John Daly and his 18-year-old son John Daly II. It was an "exciting" way to end a "long and challenging year," Woods said of entering the tournament.

Only time will tell if Woods will decide to compete in the Masters, an event he last won in 2019.

"I'm very lucky, very lucky," Woods said last month at the Genesis Invitational, according to Golf. "As a lot of you guys know, I didn't know if I was going to have the right leg or not. So to be able to have my right leg still here, it's huge. I still have a lot of issues with it, but it's mine and I'm very thankful for that."

If Woods manages to win another Masters before his retirement, he will tie Jack Nicklaus (6) for the most wins at the event of all time.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Woods' goal was to participate in the 2023 Masters Tournament — and Nicklaus' record is one he's eyeing.