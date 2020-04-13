Tiger Woods Recreates Iconic Masters Golf Course at Home Since Event Is Postponed Due to COVID-19

Tiger Woods is going for a hole in one at his own at-home Masters.

On Sunday, the professional golfer, 44, shared a photo of his recreation of Magnolia Lane, the 330-yard paved entrance to the Augusta National Golf Club, which is home to the annual Masters Tournament.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The recognizable stretch of the Augusta, Georgia, course is flanked by large magnolia trees — which Woods simulated with small potted plants arranged in rows that lead to a yellow golf flag at the end.

“Our Magnolia Lane quarantine style,” he captioned the post.

Last month, officials announced that the 2020 Masters would be postponed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Woods, who won the green jacket last year, was looking to defend his title at this year’s event, which could be rescheduled for November 9 through 15, according to a press release.

RELATED: Tiger Woods Is a ‘Different Man’ 10 Years After Scandal: ‘He Is in the Best Place He’s Ever Been’

“We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials,” said Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley in a statement. “Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week.”

Woods has found ways to keep practicing his golf skills while self-isolating with his family. Speaking to GolfTV earlier this month, the athlete said he has nightly putting competitions with his 11-year-old son Charlie Axel, with the winner getting to hold on to the green jacket for the next 24 hours.

“The fact that he has been able to earn it off of me, there’s no wins that are given in this family,” said Woods. “It’s been fun to see him tease me about beating me. He said, ‘It’s where it belongs.’ ”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Tiger Woods after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Georgia Andrew Redington/Getty

RELATED: How Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga and More Celebrities Are Social Distancing During the Pandemic

Woods is self-isolating with girlfriend Erica Herman, with his kids (he also is dad to daughter Sam Alexis, 12) splitting time between him and their mother Elin Nordegren during lockdown, a source told PEOPLE.

“They’re taking this seriously,” the source said of the exes co-parenting amid the pandemic. “They’re totally on the same page.”

Woods shared a photo of himself, Herman and the kids enjoying an at-home version of his Masters Champions dinner last week, writing with the picture, “Nothing better than being with family.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.