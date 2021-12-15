Tiger Woods Reacts to Video Comparing His Mannerisms to Son Charlie's: 'That's Awesome'

Tiger Woods will be playing in the upcoming PNC Championship with Charlie, his 12-year-old son

Like father, like son.

When legendary golfer Tiger Woods appears with his 12-year-old son, Charlie, in the PNC Championship this week, fans may feel like they're seeing double.

Woods and Charlie have competed in the tournament before, and their similarities — from the way they stand to the way they celebrate — are obvious. So much so that the PGA Tour published a supercut video comparing the duo, which has been viewed millions of times across their social media accounts.

Ahead of the tournament, Woods was shown clips from the compilation and noted things that stood out to him.

"Two things that stick out. The timing of the twirls and the pickup of the club — of the tee," Woods said in the video from the PGA Tour.

"Just the nose thing we have," he continued, referring to the way he and Charlie both touch their noses. "We both have allergies, so we both struggle on the golf course. We get like, wind blowing and we're both sniffing. Just that little thing that we both have."

Near the end of the video, Woods couldn't help but smile after seeing both his and Charlie's celebratory fist pumps.

"Oh, that's awesome," Woods said.

The PNC Championship is set to take place from Dec. 16 to 19, with Woods and Charlie appearing on Saturday, Dec. 18.

"Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionshipwith my son Charlie," Woods wrote on Twitter after committing to play in the tournament. "I'm playing as a Dad and couldn't be more excited and proud."

Woods, 45, has made great strides in his recovery following a car crash earlier this year. He suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right leg including fractures to his tibia and fibula bones in a Feb. 23 car crash, which occurred on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in Southern California.