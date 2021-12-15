Tiger Woods' 'Positive Attitude and Dedication' Helped 'Remarkable' Recovery After Crash: Source

Tiger Woods will play alongside his son Charlie in the PNC Championship this week, the iconic golfer's tournament return after a terrifying car crash

Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during the trophy ceremony after the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 05, 2021 in Nassau,

Tiger Woods has done the "remarkable," according to a source, as he prepares for his return to competitive golf this week just months after obtaining significant injuries in a February car crash.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, an insider says that Woods "has been dreaming about playing golf with his son again," which he'll do when the PNC Championship begins on Thursday.

Woods previously announced that he's committed to playing in the tournament with his 12-year-old son, Charlie. The PNC Championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, is unique in that it allows former Major Championship or the Players Championship winners to compete with a member of their family.

The fact that Woods is back on the course has thrilled many, after he suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right leg including fractures to his tibia and fibula bones in a Feb. 23 car crash in Southern California. The crash was so bad, Woods revealed in a recent press conference, that there was a point he feared he would lose his leg.

His recovery since has been "incredible," the insider says. "Early on after the accident he was just so incredibly focused on physical therapy. Nothing was easy for him. He was in pain. He felt weak. He just never complained or gave up."

Throughout it all, his children — Charlie, and daughter Sam, 14, with ex Elin Nordegren — have "been a huge motivation for him," according to the insider.

Tournament host Tiger Woods hits wedges on the practice range during the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany on December 5, 2021, Tiger Woods | Credit: Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty

Overall, his recovery has "exceeded expectations and Woods is "very pleased" to play with Charlie, a golf source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "He has worked long and hard to recover and has done well because of his positive attitude and dedication," says the source.

Due to his injuries, the five-time Masters champion recently admitted he won't likely be able to perform at a level needed to compete in the PGA Tour for some time to come.

"I'll put it to you this way, as far as playing at the Tour level, I don't know when that's going to happen," Woods said during that recent press conference.

"Now, I'll play a round here or there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that," he added.

Woods said he is now looking toward the future instead of focusing on the wreck.

