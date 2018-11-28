Tiger Woods Admits He Was Worn Out 'Physically, Emotionally' After Comeback Win This Year

Tiger Woods at The Match
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
placeholder
Lindsay Kimble
November 28, 2018 03:00 PM

Tiger Woods says he was “emotionally” drained after his comeback win at the 2018 Tour Championship.

In an interview with reporters ahead of the Hero World Challenge tournament on Thursday, Woods reportedly said, “I was not physically prepared to play that much golf at the end of the year,” according to CNN.

Woods ended his five-year drought at the Tour Championship in September, securing his 80th career win. Shortly after, Woods, 42, competed in the Ryder Cup with the U.S. team, who ultimately fell to Europe.

“It’s never been this hot at every single tournament, it was just stifling,” Woods said, according to CNN. “It was hard for me to maintain my strength and my weight through all of that.”

RELATED: Phil Mickelson Beats Tiger Woods in Nail-Bitting Sudden Death Battle to Win $9 Million

He continued, “I was exhausted by the time I got to the Ryder Cup. I was worn out mentally, physically, emotionally.”

Just last week, Woods lost to Phil Mickelson in their highly anticipated duel, dubbed “The Match,” at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

RELATED VIDEO: Tiger Woods Wins Tour Championship, His First Tournament Win Since 2013

The event saw the two longtime rivals go toe-to-toe for a $9 million purse and the chance to earn lots more thanks to a unique format that allowed them to make side bets for additional money (which would all go to charity).

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.