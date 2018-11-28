Tiger Woods Admits He Was Worn Out 'Physically, Emotionally' After Comeback Win This Year

Tiger Woods says he was “emotionally” drained after his comeback win at the 2018 Tour Championship.

In an interview with reporters ahead of the Hero World Challenge tournament on Thursday, Woods reportedly said, “I was not physically prepared to play that much golf at the end of the year,” according to CNN.

Woods ended his five-year drought at the Tour Championship in September, securing his 80th career win. Shortly after, Woods, 42, competed in the Ryder Cup with the U.S. team, who ultimately fell to Europe.

“It’s never been this hot at every single tournament, it was just stifling,” Woods said, according to CNN. “It was hard for me to maintain my strength and my weight through all of that.”

He continued, “I was exhausted by the time I got to the Ryder Cup. I was worn out mentally, physically, emotionally.”

Just last week, Woods lost to Phil Mickelson in their highly anticipated duel, dubbed “The Match,” at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

The event saw the two longtime rivals go toe-to-toe for a $9 million purse and the chance to earn lots more thanks to a unique format that allowed them to make side bets for additional money (which would all go to charity).