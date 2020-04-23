Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning to Play Golf for Coronavirus Relief

Image zoom Andrew Redington/Getty; Rob Carr/Getty; Michael Loccisano/Getty; Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Walt Disney Television/ Getty

Golf greats Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are teaming up with two of the biggest names in the NFL to tee off for charity.

On Wednesday, Turner Sports confirmed that Woods and Mickelson will be joined by Peyton Manning and Tom Brady for The Match: Champions for Charity — a two-on-two golf match to benefit COVID-19 relief, according to the Bleacher Report.

Next month's event — which will air live on TNT and does not yet have a set date, time or venue — is expected to take place on a course in Florida, the New York Times reported.

In order to put on the event amid the coronavirus pandemic, a PGA Tour spokesperson told the Times that discussions on how to safely stage the match are currently underway.

According to the Golf Channel, the second edition of The Match will see Woods and Manning play against Mickelson and Brady.

"After feeling the sting of defeat the first time around, Looks like @tigerwoods is bringing a ringer to The Match (#PeytonManning)," Mickelson, 49, wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

"I’m bringing a 🐐... @tombrady - Ready to hit 💣’s?" he continued, referencing Brady, 42, as the greatest of all time.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis noted last week that he was in favor of a televised sports match, which has been deemed an "essential service," the Golf Channel reported.

“I’d like to see Woods and Mickelson do the golf, or whatever, because that’s social distance,” DeSantis said, per the Times. “You wouldn’t have a gallery there. You wouldn’t have crowds. But to put that on TV, I think people have been starved for content.”

Mickelson and Woods last played in The Match in November 2018, with Mickelson winning on the fourth playoff hole.

Nearly all major sports have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The NBA and NHL have each suspended their seasons and last month, officials announced that the 2020 Masters would be postponed.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled for 2021, while the Boston Marathon, Kentucky Derby, and 2020 French Open have all been pushed back to September.

