Tiger Woods Is ‘Not Thrilled About’ HBO Documentary Recounting His Scandal, Source Says

The golfer, who struggled to redeem his reputation after a 2009 sex scandal, feels that the documentary is opening old wounds

Tiger Woods is not interested in watching HBO's new two-part documentary Tiger, a source close to the golfer tells PEOPLE, as he wants to avoid the unpleasant memories of the 2009 sex scandal that derailed his personal and professional life.

"He's not thrilled about this documentary," the source says in this week's issue of PEOPLE. "He's not even watching it, but his circle is. They'll tell him what is said."

For Woods, 45, the documentary dredges up painful memories that he'd like to forget.

"Why would he ever want to revisit this time in his life?" the source asks. "He couldn't go anywhere without paparazzi asking him about his sex life. You couldn't turn on CNN news without hearing about a woman who Tiger had sex with. It was everywhere. So Tiger isn't really welcoming to that coming back up again."

The scandal began when Woods crashed his Cadillac Escalade outside of his Florida mansion on the day after Thanksgiving 2009. Elin Nordegren, his wife at the time, used two golf clubs to break the rear windows of the vehicle. Though Nordegren told police that she had broken the windows to help rescue an incoherent Woods from the vehicle, there was widespread speculation that she had maybe shattered the glass following an argument.

Image zoom Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren in 2006 | Credit: David Cannon/Getty Images

The accident came just days after a tabloid alleged that Woods had been carrying on an affair with cocktail waitress Rachel Uchitel.

Dozens of women soon came forward, alleging that they had sexual relationships with the married golfer. His image was tarnished and in August of 2010, Nordegren filed for divorce.

After some very dark days, Woods set out to change his life — and friends say that he has been successful. In addition to a revitalized career, Woods has a tight relationship with his two kids, son Charlie, 11, and daughter Sam, 13.

"He rebuilt his entire life," the source says. "He became a better person and a much better dad than he was before."

According to the source, Woods' kids are very close to both parents.

Image zoom Tiger Woods (center) with his children and girlfriend Erica Herman

The source says that Woods is worried that the documentary will further tarnish the image that he worked very hard to restore.