When Will Tiger Woods Play in a Golf Tournament Next? He Wants to Return to 'Favorite Course'

Tiger Woods plays his shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022

Fresh off the heels of a heroic return to play 14 months after a car accident left him seriously injured, Tiger Woods is ready for more.

Woods, 46, said that he plans to head to St. Andrews in July to compete in The Open Championship.

After his final round at the 2022 Masters Sunday, Woods discussed his future plans in an interview with Sky Sports. "I won't be playing a full schedule ever again," he explained. "It'll be just the big events. I don't know if I'll play [the PGA Championship] at Southern Hills or not."

"I am looking forward to St. Andrews. That's something that's very near and dear to my heart. I've won two Opens there. It's the home of golf. It's my favorite course in the world," he added to Sky Sports.

Woods first competed at St. Andrews as an amateur in 1995. In 2000, he shot a record 269 after four days of play (19 under par) to take home The Open win over Thomas Bjorn and Ernie Els. Woods repeated his victory in 2005 when he shot 274.

Although Woods isn't committing to many events, the golfer isn't ruling anything out. "Anything in between [St. Andrews], I don't know, I will try. There's no doubt — I will try to get ready for Southern Hills, and we'll see what this body is able to do," he told the outlet.

Woods competed at Augusta National in his first competitive outing since his accident but fell short of his usual stat line. He admits that walking has been challenging since the 2021 car accident, and expects it "to be difficult for the rest of my life. That's just the way it is, but I'm able to do it."

After the tournament, Woods spoke openly about his underwhelming results on social media. "I didn't play my best out there, but just to have the support and appreciation from all the fans, I don't think words can describe that," he tweeted.