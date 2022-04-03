The veteran pro golfer tweeted that he was traveling to Georgia "to continue my preparation and practice" ahead of the competition, which begins on Thursday and concludes next Sunday

Tiger Woods Says He's in Augusta Ahead of Masters, Competing Will Be a 'Game Time Decision'

Tiger Woods is not ruling out competing in The Masters.

The 46-year-old golfer announced on Twitter that he will be making "a game-time decision" for the annual tournament, which begins on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Woods said he was traveling to Augusta "to continue my preparation and practice" ahead of the competition, which will run through next Sunday.

As of now, Woods is among the golfers expected to participate, according to the Masters' website.

According to the Golf Channel, players will remain listed for the 2022 tournament until they formally decline their invitation with Augusta National.

Woods is a five-time Masters winner, claiming his first Green Jacket in 1997 at age 21. The golfer won back-to-back titles in 2001 and 2002 before reclaiming victory in 2005. His most recent Masters victory came in 2019 when he was 43 years old.

In February 2021, Woods was involved in a serious single-car accident, which fractured his tibia and fibula bones, among other injuries. The athlete has made significant strides since then, but told reporters this February that he still has "a long way to go" with his recovery, per the Golf Channel.

"I wish I could tell you when I'm playing again," Woods said at the time. "I want to know, but I don't. My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well and hit short irons very well, but I haven't done any long stuff seriously. I'm still working. Like at the PNC, I'm still working on the walking part."

tiger woods Tiger Woods | Credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty

Whether Woods competes at The Masters in 2022 or not, a source recently told PEOPLE that he plans to participate in the 2023 tournament.

"His pain has gone down tremendously," the source explained. "He has moments, but he's really not in a lot of pain anymore. The pain he has can be managed."

The insider later added, "He's golfing, he's practicing, he's really working on the sport. And he's very determined to return to the game as soon as it makes sense."

Regarding the injuries he sustained in last year's crash, the source said Woods has attended physical therapy and "has really overcome a lot of his injuries," including regaining "almost full range of motion."