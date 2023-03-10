Tiger Woods 'Livid' Over Ex Erica Herman's Lawsuit, Source Says Relationship 'Deteriorated' After His Accident

Herman "was more serious about a long-term commitment" than Woods was, a source close to the golfer tells PEOPLE

Published on March 10, 2023 04:05 PM
The Presidents Cup - Round One
Photo: Rob Carr/Getty

As Tiger Woods' legal drama with his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman unfolds, a source close to the golfer tells PEOPLE that "Tiger is livid."

Herman, 38, filed a lawsuit in December claiming she is owed $30 million because Woods, 47, kicked her out of his house before the terms of their "oral agreement" allowing her to live there for another five years came to an end. And on Monday, she filed a separate complaint requesting to be let out of her non-disclosure agreement, citing a law that allows NDAs to be nullified in cases of sexual assault. However, Herman has not made any accusations against Woods.

A source close to Woods tells PEOPLE that Herman is upset about the end of their relationship, and that it "was stale for a long time."

The insider says that Herman "helped him through his accident and recovery," before things "went downhill" for the couple for "a variety of reasons." One of those reasons being Woods' "frustration over the injuries, some of which are not going to get much better," per the source. Woods was injured in a 2021 car accident that has restricted his ability to golf.

Herman "was more serious about a long-term commitment" than Woods was, the insider reveals, adding that Woods' ex-girlfriend "was there for him throughout the whole thing so she thinks that kind of loyalty is worth something."

However, the source says Woods was "getting restless" in his relationship with Herman "even before the accident."

The Presidents Cup - Round Three
Rob Carr/Getty

"It deteriorated further after he recovered from the accident," the source says.

A separate source close to Woods tells PEOPLE that Herman is different from the golfer's usual romantic partners. "The relationship was comfortable, she worked for him at first and she is bright," the source explains.

"But it wasn't enough to withstand so many frustrations and complications in his golf career," the insider says, adding that "Golf in any capacity and his kids are his life."

For now, there "isn't a lot of future in anything else – at least not now," for Woods. As for the lawsuits, the insider says Woods is angry. "Tiger is livid," says the source.

The complaint challenging the NDA, obtained by PEOPLE, states that Woods and Herman "had a long relationship" that was both professional and personal. Herman claims she is "currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom."

The complaint challenging the NDA follows the initial lawsuit, filed in December against Woods' trust, Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust, claiming she had an oral agreement with the Trust that allowed her to live at Woods' home for another five years. A motion filed by the defendant — the Trust — asks for Herman's lawsuit to be heard before an arbitrator.

Lawyers for the Trust argue that Herman was only allowed to live in the home while she was dating Woods. Herman was told she had to move out after Woods ended their relationship back in October, according to the motion.

Herman is suing for consequential monetary damages, injunctive relief, and attorneys' fees under the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act, per the court documents.

