Tiger Woods Rejects Claims of Sexual Assault in Filing, Calling Erica Herman a 'Jilted Ex-Girlfriend'

New court documents filed by Woods' lawyers allege that Herman is "making salacious and insidious implications" by attempting to use a law for cases of sexual assault to get out of her NDA

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 05:14 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Erica Herman and Tiger Woods look on prior to the match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Serena Williams of the United States in their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty

Tiger Woods is denying claims made by his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman that she should be released from her non-disclosure agreement based on a law that allows exceptions for victims of sexual assault.

In new court documents filed by Woods, 50, on Monday and obtained by PEOPLE, the golfer disputes Herman's complaint, in which she asked to void the NDA she signed at the start of their relationship in 2017. In the complaint, filed last Monday, Herman suggests that she should not be held to the NDA due to the federal Ending Forced Arbitration Act, but she does not accuse Woods of sexual assault.

"Ms. Herman's position is utterly meritless," lawyers for Woods' trust wrote in the documents. "It is a transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute and those whom the statute seeks to protect."

Lawyers for Woods' Trust claim that there is not "a single reference to an allegation of sexual harassment or sexual assault" in Herman's complaint.

"Ms. Herman is not a victim of sexual assault or abuse," attorneys said in the filing. "Rather, Ms. Herman is a jilted ex-girlfriend who wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court," it continued.

Presidents Cup - Round Two
Scott Halleran/PGA/Getty

The filing noted that Herman signed the NDA in 2017, binding her to settle disputes privately, "as consideration for" the opportunity "to continue to spend time with Mr. Woods."

Woods' attorneys said, "For more than six years, Ms. Herman enjoyed the benefits of her agreement," in the court documents, alleging that his ex-girlfriend is "making salacious and insidious implications" of claims relating to sexual assault disputes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Herman had first filed a lawsuit in December, claiming she is owed $30 million because Woods kicked her out of his house before the terms of their "oral agreement" allowing her to live there for another five years came to an end. And on March 6, she filed a separate complaint requesting to be let out of her non-disclosure agreement, citing a law that allows NDAs to be nullified in cases of sexual assault.

A source close to Woods told PEOPLE that Herman is upset about the end of their relationship and that it "was stale for a long time."

RELATED VIDEO: Tiger Woods Feels Ex Erica Herman's Lawsuit is 'Another Shakedown,' Source Says: 'It Terrifies Him'

The insider said that Herman "helped him through his accident and recovery," before things "went downhill" for the couple for "a variety of reasons." One of those reasons being Woods' "frustration over the injuries, some of which are not going to get much better," per the source. Woods was injured in a 2021 car accident that has restricted his ability to golf.

Herman "was more serious about a long-term commitment" than Woods was, the insider revealed, adding that Woods' ex-girlfriend "was there for him throughout the whole thing so she thinks that kind of loyalty is worth something."

However, the source said Woods was "getting restless" in his relationship with Herman "even before the accident."

"It deteriorated further after he recovered from the accident," the source added.

Related Articles
The Presidents Cup - Round One
Tiger Woods 'Livid' Over Ex Erica Herman's Lawsuit, Source Says Relationship 'Deteriorated' After His Accident
tiger woods and his ex-girlfriend erica herman
Lawsuit Against Tiger Woods Reveals Ups and Downs with Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman: All the Details
Presidents Cup - Round Two
Tiger Woods Feels Ex Erica Herman's Lawsuit is 'Another Shakedown,' Source Says: 'It Terrifies Him'
Presidents Cup - Round Two
Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Erica Herman Wants NDA Nullified, Citing Law for Cases of Sexual Assault
tiger woods and his ex-girlfriend erica herman
Tiger Woods' Ex Says He Owes Her $30 Million for Locking Her Out of His Home Following Their Breakup
ashley morgan smithline and marilyn manson
Marilyn Manson Accuser Ashley Smithline Says Her Previous Claims of Sexual Abuse Against Rocker Are 'False'
Evan Rachel Wood; Marilyn Manson
Evan Rachel Wood Files Alleged Texts and Voicemails to Prove She Didn't Pressure Marilyn Manson Accuser
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
nick carter
Nick Carter's Sexual Assault Accuser Responds to His Counterclaim with Motion to Dismiss
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 4: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Marilyn Manson arrives at 'The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration - Heaven' at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
New Marilyn Manson Accuser Files Lawsuit Claiming Years of Sexual Violence That Began at 16
Esme Bianco, Marilyn Manson
Esmé Bianco and Marilyn Manson Agree to Settle 2021 Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Steven Tyler attends The Humane Society of The United States' To The Rescue gala at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Steven Tyler Accused of Sexual Assault and Battery of a Minor in New Lawsuit
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie Calls Brad Pitt's Winery Lawsuit 'Part of a Problematic Pattern' in New Court Filing
ashley morgan smithline and marilyn manson
Marilyn Manson Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Model Ashley Smithline Dismissed by Judge
(FILES) In this file undated handout photo taken at an undisclosed location and released on August 9, 2021 by the United States District Couty for the Southern District of New York shows (L-R) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo. - Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed in a jailhouse interview with a UK broadcaster that a decades-old photograph of Prince Andrew with his arm around his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre's waist and Maxwell standing next to them -- said to have been taken in London in 2001 -- is "fake". Maxwell, is imprisoned in a Florida penitentiary after her conviction and 20-year sentence for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls. (Photo by Handout / US District Court - Southern District of New York (SDNY) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/US District Court - Southern Dis/AFP via Getty Images)
Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Infamous Picture of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Is 'Fake'
Bill Cosby
Five Women, Including 2 'Cosby Show' Actors, File New Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Bill Cosby