Lawsuit Against Tiger Woods Reveals Ups and Downs with Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman: All the Details

Herman says she "performed services" during her relationship with Woods that "were extensive and of an extraordinary nature," according to court documents

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 04:02 PM
tiger woods and his ex-girlfriend erica herman
Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty

Court documents detailing the dispute between Tiger Woods and ex-girlfriend Erica Herman have unveiled unexpected details about the couple's relationship.

Herman, 38, filed a complaint against Woods, 47, on Monday, asking a court to void a non-disclosure agreement she signed when they first began dating in 2017. She cited a law that allows NDAs to be nullified in cases of sexual assault, although she has not made any accusations against Woods.

In December, Herman filed a lawsuit against Woods' trust, Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust. According to a motion to stay proceedings and compel arbitration filed by the Trust, the lawsuit was filed after Woods officially ended his relationship with Herman on Oct. 13, 2022, when he also told her "she was no longer welcome in the residence" he shares with his two children in Florida.

Herman claims that she and Woods "entered an 'oral tenancy agreement' relating to the residence," that would allow her to live in his home for 11 years.

Herman argues that she "performed services" during her relationship with Woods that "were extensive and of an extraordinary nature in light of the overall circumstances and environment in which she lived."

Additionally, in her Monday filing against Woods, Herman describes the couple's relationship as both personal and professional.

Tiger Woods of the U.S. Team and Erica Herman look on during Saturday four-ball matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 30, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty

According to the motion filed by the Trust, only Woods and his children are the trust's beneficiaries, which holds the residence as its only asset.

"Ms. Herman responded to the breakup by filing this lawsuit," the Trust's lawyers claim in the motion. Herman claims she's owed $30 million after the oral agreement was breached when the trust's employees "locked her out of the Residence, removed her personal belongings, and informed her she could not return."

Herman also said that she had more than $40,000 in cash that was "misappropriated," according to the complaint.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to Woods' Trust's motion, a statement of claim Woods submitted to the American Arbitration Association claims that "there is no oral tenancy agreement entitling Ms. Herman to occupy the residence."

The Trust claims that Herman "began living in the residence" as an "invited guest" of the athlete and that "neither Mr. Woods nor the Trustee of the Trust ever transferred any ownership interest in the Residence to Ms. Herman."

Presidents Cup - Round Two
Chris Condon/PGA TOUR

Moreover, according to the motion, "the only reason" Herman occupied the residence was because she "was in a personal relationship with Mr. Woods. Neither Ms. Herman's occupancy of the Residence nor the Agreement containing the arbitration provision would exist but for the relationship between Ms. Herman and Mr. Woods."

The dispute between the former couple becomes more complicated as the Trust's lawyers argue that Herman signed a contract agreeing to keep "any and all" disputes with Woods under confidential arbitration.

According to Woods' Trust's lawyers, Herman signed the agreement with Woods on Aug. 9, 2017, in which both parties agreed "[they] are giving up any rights [they] may have to a trial by judge or jury with regard to matters which are required to be submitted to mandatory binding Arbitration."

Essentially, lawyers for Woods' Trust claim that by suing her ex-boyfriend, Herman is openly disregarding her "obligation to resolve all disputes with Mr. Woods in a confidential binding arbitration."

In the motion, Woods' Trust expressed concern about "the publicity that is likely to follow" the complaint, considering Woods' celebrity.

Per the Trust's motion, "Ms. Herman improperly seeks to leverage a payment from Mr. Woods in an amount that no arbitral forum would ever award. Such gamesmanship should not be tolerated."

Herman is suing for consequential monetary damages, injunctive relief and attorneys' fees under the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act, per the court documents.

Related Articles
Colton Underwood Talks Advocating for Athletes' Mental Health in Congress exclu
Colton Underwood Talks Lobbying Congress to 'Protect Student-Athlete' Mental Health
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
NBA Star Ja Morant Will Not Face Charges After Gun Controversy at Colorado Club
Carissa Moore
Surfer Carissa Moore Reveals How She Overcomes 'Moments of Fear' as a 5x World Champion on Tour
tiger woods and his ex-girlfriend erica herman
Tiger Woods' Ex Says He Owes Her $30 Million for Locking Her Out of His Home Following Their Breakup
Francisco Lindor
Mets' Star Francisco Lindor Opens Up About His Love Language with Wife, Katia: 'I'm Learning Her Ways'
South African Footballer Siphamandla Mtolo, 29, Dies After Collapsing in Practice Request: 1-2 relevant photos of him, one for tout
South African Footballer Siphamandla Mtolo Dead at 29 After Collapsing in Training
Charles Barkley, Kendrick Perkins
Charles Barkley Slams Kendrick Perkins for Saying 'Race' Influenced NBA MVP Voting: 'Asinine, Silly, Stupid'
Kelly Slater ; Lakey Peterson
Kelly Slater, Lakey Peterson and More Surfers Honor Female Athletes for International Women's Day
high school runners
High School Athlete Says She Was Retaliated Against After Wearing a Sports Bra During Practice
Presidents Cup - Round Two
Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Erica Herman Wants NDA Nullified, Citing Law for Cases of Sexual Assault
Former Los Angeles Lakers Pau Gasol wipes tears away as his jersey #16 is retired during a halftime ceremony during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023.
Pau Gasol Tears Up as Lakers Retire His Jersey Next to Kobe Bryant's: 'I Love You, Brother'
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Goes to Lakers' Arena for the First Time Since Kobe's Memorial to Honor Pau Gasol
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Volunteers with Youth Mentor Charity: Foster Kids Hold 'a Special Piece of My Heart'
Ja Morant
Police Investigating NBA Star Ja Morant After He Allegedly Displayed a Gun on Social Media
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Denies Rumor He's Coming Out of Retirement Again, Questions 'Who Thinks I Have Time'
Vikings Receiver KJ Osborn Saves Man From Burning Car
Vikings Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn Saves Man From Burning Car in 'Life or Death' Incident