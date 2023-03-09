Lawsuit Against Tiger Woods Reveals Ups and Downs with Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman: All the Details

Court documents detailing the dispute between Tiger Woods and ex-girlfriend Erica Herman have unveiled unexpected details about the couple's relationship.

Herman, 38, filed a complaint against Woods, 47, on Monday, asking a court to void a non-disclosure agreement she signed when they first began dating in 2017. She cited a law that allows NDAs to be nullified in cases of sexual assault, although she has not made any accusations against Woods.

In December, Herman filed a lawsuit against Woods' trust, Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust. According to a motion to stay proceedings and compel arbitration filed by the Trust, the lawsuit was filed after Woods officially ended his relationship with Herman on Oct. 13, 2022, when he also told her "she was no longer welcome in the residence" he shares with his two children in Florida.

Herman claims that she and Woods "entered an 'oral tenancy agreement' relating to the residence," that would allow her to live in his home for 11 years.

Herman argues that she "performed services" during her relationship with Woods that "were extensive and of an extraordinary nature in light of the overall circumstances and environment in which she lived."

Additionally, in her Monday filing against Woods, Herman describes the couple's relationship as both personal and professional.

According to the motion filed by the Trust, only Woods and his children are the trust's beneficiaries, which holds the residence as its only asset.

"Ms. Herman responded to the breakup by filing this lawsuit," the Trust's lawyers claim in the motion. Herman claims she's owed $30 million after the oral agreement was breached when the trust's employees "locked her out of the Residence, removed her personal belongings, and informed her she could not return."

Herman also said that she had more than $40,000 in cash that was "misappropriated," according to the complaint.

According to Woods' Trust's motion, a statement of claim Woods submitted to the American Arbitration Association claims that "there is no oral tenancy agreement entitling Ms. Herman to occupy the residence."

The Trust claims that Herman "began living in the residence" as an "invited guest" of the athlete and that "neither Mr. Woods nor the Trustee of the Trust ever transferred any ownership interest in the Residence to Ms. Herman."

Moreover, according to the motion, "the only reason" Herman occupied the residence was because she "was in a personal relationship with Mr. Woods. Neither Ms. Herman's occupancy of the Residence nor the Agreement containing the arbitration provision would exist but for the relationship between Ms. Herman and Mr. Woods."

The dispute between the former couple becomes more complicated as the Trust's lawyers argue that Herman signed a contract agreeing to keep "any and all" disputes with Woods under confidential arbitration.

According to Woods' Trust's lawyers, Herman signed the agreement with Woods on Aug. 9, 2017, in which both parties agreed "[they] are giving up any rights [they] may have to a trial by judge or jury with regard to matters which are required to be submitted to mandatory binding Arbitration."

Essentially, lawyers for Woods' Trust claim that by suing her ex-boyfriend, Herman is openly disregarding her "obligation to resolve all disputes with Mr. Woods in a confidential binding arbitration."

In the motion, Woods' Trust expressed concern about "the publicity that is likely to follow" the complaint, considering Woods' celebrity.

Per the Trust's motion, "Ms. Herman improperly seeks to leverage a payment from Mr. Woods in an amount that no arbitral forum would ever award. Such gamesmanship should not be tolerated."

Herman is suing for consequential monetary damages, injunctive relief and attorneys' fees under the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act, per the court documents.