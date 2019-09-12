Tiger Woods Teams with Justin Timberlake and More to Launch Fund to Help Bahamas Hurricane Relief

Tiger Woods is using his successes to help give back to those who need it most.

The golfer is launching the One Bahamas Fund alongside Justin Timberlake, Nexus Luxury Collection, Royal Bank of Canada, and Albany, the Bahamas, set to help the relief efforts in the Bahamas after category 5 hurricane Dorian hit earlier this month.

“As a strong believer in philanthropy and teamwork, I’m excited to partner with my friends

@jtimberlake, #NEXUSLuxuryCollection, @rbc and @albanybahamas to establish the ONE Bahamas Fund in support of Hurricane Dorian relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts,” Woods wrote on Twitter.

He continued, “We’ve established the #onebahamasfund with a challenge gift of $6 million, matching dollar for dollar the next $6 million raised. Help us turn this first $6 million into $12 million, and join our efforts to restore and rebuild The Bahamas.”

RELATED: Tiger Woods Says His Kids Are ‘Excited’ He’s Playing Golf Again — But They Still Worry

Image zoom Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

1) As a strong believer in philanthropy and teamwork, I’m excited to partner with my friends @jtimberlake, #NEXUSLuxuryCollection, @rbc and @albanybahamas to establish the ONE Bahamas Fund in support of Hurricane Dorian relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 12, 2019

Timberlake shared the news on his own social media account, writing, “The Bahamas is a really special place to me. I’ve spent a lot of time there over the years, both with my family and in the studio so I want to do all I can to help and I hope you will too.”

The official death toll in the Carribbean nation now stands at 50, according to USA Today, and Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said on Wednesday, “The number of deaths is expected to significantly increase.”

RELATED: Michael Jordan Will Donate $1 Million to Relief Efforts in the Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian

Minnis also said during the press conference, “No living Bahamian has ever seen anything like this in their lifetime. But as horrible and vicious as Hurricane Dorian was, the bravery and resilience of the Bahamian people is even more powerful.”