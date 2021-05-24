Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus Congratulate Phil Mickelson on 'Inspirational' PGA Championship Win

Phil Mickelson also received a congratulatory message from Tom Brady, whom he was partnered with for a celebrity golf event last year

Notable figures in the sports world are sending praise and celebratory messages to Phil Mickelson, who became the oldest golfer to ever win a PGA Tour major on Sunday.

Mickelson, 50, took home the Wanamaker Trophy and his sixth major win at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course in South Carolina.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!," Tiger Woods wrote on Twitter, to which Mickelson responded, "Thank you. I'm pulling for your quick return." (Woods was injured in a car accident earlier this year.)

Jack Nicklaus — who holds the title of the oldest Master's winner, which he secured at age 46 — sent his congratulations to Mickelson in a video shared to Twitter. "Fantastic golf this week. You played great, you didn't make any dumb mistakes. My congratulations to you and you know, something sort of strikes me that 50 years old is older than 46. Well done, my friend," said Nicklaus, 81.

Brooks Koepka, who finished Sunday's tournament just behind Mickelson at -4 along with Louis Oosthuizen, said on Twitter, "Congrats @PhilMickelson Winning your 6th major and making history."

Collin Morikawa, last year's PGA Championship winner, tweeted, "Age is just a number, congrats @PhilMickelson Amazing to see and very motivating for the future...can't wait for 2047."

"Chalk one up for the old boys....Congratulations @PhilMickelson. An absolute tough track...beat me by 33 shots and I only played 2 days!!Well done....Well done. Amazing win brother! #PGAChamp@PGAChampionship@ChampionsTour," said John Daly.

More golf pros that congratulated Mickelson included Jon Rahm, Ernie Els, and Bubba Watson.

In addition to pro golfers, Tom Brady posted a congratulatory message for Mickelson on his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the champion's victorious moment on the TV screen and writing, "Amazing congrats @Philmickelson. The thrill of victory and inspiring for us all."

Brady, 43 and Mickelson were partners last year for The Match: Champions for Charity Florida golf event that raised funds for coronavirus relief. They lost to Woods and Peyton Manning by just one hole.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Phil Mickelson Credit: Tom Brady/Instagram

In his career, Mickelson has 45 total wins on the PGA Tour. He is now one of only 14 players to win six or more majors. Mickelson's last victory before Sunday came in 2019 when he won the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.