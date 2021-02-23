Tiger Woods Injured in Roll-Over Car Accident in California, Extricated with Jaws of Life

Tiger Woods was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said

Tiger Woods has been injured in a roll-over car accident in California, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. The famed golfer, 45, is now undergoing surgery.

"On Feb. 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes," the sheriff's department said in the Twitter statement. "The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorn Boulevard at Blackhorse Road, where it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Continued the statement, "The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries."

The sheriff's department said it is conducting an investigation into the crash.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, Woods' agent Mark Steinberg said, "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Woods was in California for the Genesis Invitational last week and into the weekend. The athlete didn't play in the tournament at the Riviera Country Club as he's still recovering from a back surgery, but served as host.

The golfer and dad of two underwent the surgery to remove a disc fragment pinching his nerve after experiencing discomfort following the December PNC Championship.

RELATED VIDEO: Tiger Woods' Bond with Girlfriend Erica Herman: Living Together and His Kids 'Like Her Too'

In an interview at the tournament, Woods said that he was "feeling fine" but "a little bit stiff" two months after his procedure.

"I have one more MRI scheduled so we'll see if the annulus is scarred over finally and see if I can start doing more activities," he explained in an interview. "But still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff you have to do for rehab, the little things before you start gravitating to something a little more."

Earlier on Tuesday, basketball star Dwyane Wade posted photos and videos of a golf outing with Woods. It was unclear when the pair hit the links.