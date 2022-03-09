The 46-year-old golfer has an impressive 82 PGA Tour wins to his name, including victories at 15 majors

Tiger Woods Gets Emotional as He's Inducted Into Golf Hall of Fame with Intro from Daughter Sam

Tiger Woods has been enshrined, officially, in golf history — with help from someone special.

The iconic golfer, 46, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in Florida on Wednesday night following a heartfelt introduction from his daughter, Sam Woods.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In her sweet speech, filled with personal anecdotes about their relationship, Sam told her father, "You're a fighter, you've defied the odds every time."

Specifically addressing his car crash last year, which left Woods with significant orthopedic injuries, Sam called the moment one of Tiger's "ultimate lows."

sam woods Sam Woods | Credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty

"We didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not," Sam, 14, admitted. "Now, you're not only about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you're standing here on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this."

She added, "Through thick and thin, you, Charlie, Erica, [grandmother Kultida Woods] and I will always be a team."

Growing emotional when he took the stage, Tiger spent part of his speech opening up about his early days as a golfer, time spent on the golf course in his youth, and the sacrifices of his parents, including late father, Earl Woods.

"I had this burning desire to be able to express myself in this game of golf," Tiger recalled of his come-up in the sport.

Tiger also recounted that as a junior golfer, the "color of my skin" didn't allow him access to the clubhouses at golf courses he played at. Instead, he said, he focused on beating course records.

Toward the conclusion of his speech, Tiger told the gathered crowd — which included many of his contemporaries, like Justin Thomas — "I know that golf is an individual sport, we do things on our own a lot for hours on end. But in my case, I didn't get here alone. I had unbelievable parents, mentors, friends who ... supported me in the hardest times, the darkest of times."

The athlete's son Charlie, 13, was also in attendance, as was his mother Kultida and longtime girlfriend Erica Hermann.

Tiger — largely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time — has an impressive 82 PGA Tour wins, which includes victories at 15 majors. His future professionally remains up in the air after last year's car accident.

tiger woods Tiger Woods and his family | Credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty

Last month, while speaking at a news conference at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, Tiger confirmed he will likely not be playing in the PGA Tour anytime soon.

"I wish I could tell you when I'm playing again," Tiger said at the conference, which was held a day before the Genesis Invitational and was covered by Golf.com.

"I want to know, but I don't," he added. "My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well and hit short irons very well, but I haven't done any long stuff seriously. I'm still working. Like at the PNC, I'm still working on the walking part."