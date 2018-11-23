Tiger’s already heckling Phil for blowing his chance at $200K: “That hurts the pocket” (➡️ @Audi) Buy to watch on @brlive or PPV: https://t.co/xoa47Oy9ZN pic.twitter.com/lX1TGniAQb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2018

“The Match” is already living up to the hype.

During their winner-take-all event on Friday afternoon, Tiger Woods couldn’t help but smile when golf legend Phil Mickelson came up short while doing his best not to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars after he was bet to birdie on his first hole.

“That hurts the pocket!” cameras caught Woods, 42, saying as Mickelson, 48, just missed the hole by inches while putting from nine feet away.

This week, while promoting their highly anticipated pay-per-view competition called “The Match,” Mickelson told his longtime rival, Woods, that he felt confident he would birdie his first hole, and placed $100,000 on the line for it during their presser.