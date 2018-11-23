“The Match” is already living up to the hype.
During their winner-take-all event on Friday afternoon, Tiger Woods couldn’t help but smile when golf legend Phil Mickelson came up short while doing his best not to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars after he was bet to birdie on his first hole.
“That hurts the pocket!” cameras caught Woods, 42, saying as Mickelson, 48, just missed the hole by inches while putting from nine feet away.
This week, while promoting their highly anticipated pay-per-view competition called “The Match,” Mickelson told his longtime rival, Woods, that he felt confident he would birdie his first hole, and placed $100,000 on the line for it during their presser.
Then, Woods, feeling just as confident, challenged the golfer to double the bet to $200,000.
“Did you see how I baited him like that?” Mickelson said, smiling. “Yes. $200 [thousand] says I birdie the first hole.”
So, just like that, Mickelson found himself out $200,000 just minutes after the match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas commenced — but he has more than one opportunity to make it back.
What makes “The Match” so intriguing, other than the winner being able to take home $9 million, is that the two golfers will be able to make side bets for additional money, such as challenging the other to go for a long drive.
The cash will be donated to the winning golfer’s charity of choice, the PGA announced.
Golf fans who are late to the party can still tune in through B/R Live, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Comcast, Charter, Cox, Verizon, and other providers for $20.