Tiger Woods Has His Masters Champions Dinner 'Quarantine Style' with His Kids and Girlfriend

Tiger Woods is wearing the green jacket once again — this time, at home.

The golfer shared a photo on Instagram, Tuesday, of himself enjoying a meal with his girlfriend Erica Herman, and his son Charlie Axel, 11, and daughter Sam Alexis, 12. The 2019 Masters champion’s kids wore Masters gear, while the tournament trophy sat on the table in front of the foursome.

“Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style,” wrote Woods. “Nothing better than being with family.”

This week was set to be the 2020 Masters, but the tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Woods would have been hosting the Champions Dinner at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia, had the Masters gone on.

According to ESPN, the dinner is held only for past Masters champions and the Augusta National club chairman. The defending champion hosts the dinner and picks the evening’s menu.

Woods’ menu selection for this year included steak, fajitas, sushi and sashimi — the same dishes he chose for his Champions Dinner in 2006, the outlet reported.

In the photo Woods posted, those menu items appear to be present.

After winning the tournament last year, Woods opened up about how “special” it was to have his kids there to witness his triumph after years of injuries and four back surgeries.

“It means the world to me,” he told reporters at the time. “Their love and their support, I just can’t say enough how much that meant to me throughout my struggles when I really just had a hard time moving around. Just their infectiousness of happiness; you know, I was going through a tough time physically. There was a lot of times when I really couldn’t move and so that in itself is difficult.”

A source told PEOPLE earlier this year of Woods: “He is just focused on being a dad, and he’s a damn good one.”

“His kids are his proudest accomplishment and the most stable force in his life.”