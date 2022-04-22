The five-time Masters champion has brought his vision of the game to life in partnership with an entertainment center in Sarasota, Floria

Tiger Woods 'Excited' to 'Create Lasting Memories' with the Putting Course He Designed in Florida

Tiger Woods can add Putting Course Designer to his impressive résumé.

The 46-year-old five-time Masters champion designed two 18-hole putting courses that will open next Thursday at the Florida based PopStroke Sarasota entertainment center.

"I'm excited to share a sneak peek of the courses @tgr.design and I designed for @popstroke Sarasota, which opens on Thursday, April 28th. Stay tuned for more details," wrote Woods in an Instagram post Wednesday.

In a news release, Woods touted the putting courses as a project that people can at any age or experience on the golfing green.

"We are excited to introduce PopStroke to the Sarasota community as we continue our expansion," said Woods.

"PopStroke is about bringing friends and families together to create lasting memories around the game of golf. We have created two 18-hole putting courses that can be enjoyed by all, regardless of age or skill level. We look forward to welcoming a new generation of players to our unique putting experiences at PopStroke Sarasota."

Woods has designed golf courses since 2006, but this marks his first time getting involved in the creation of putting courses, according to CNN.

Tiger Woods-designed golf course opening in Florida Credit: Tiger Woods/Instagram

PopStroke Entertainment Group is co-owned by entrepreneur Greg Bartoli and Tiger Woods' TGR Ventures. CNN added that the group currently has two other locations in the Florida cities of Fort Meyers and Port St. Lucie that include design influence by Woods.

"We are incredibly excited to bring our unique entertainment brand to the Sarasota community," said Bartoli per the news release.

"I have spent countless hours visiting Sarasota with my children for youth sporting events over the years and have long recognized the attributes that make Sarasota such a vibrant and thriving community. With an abundance of young families, working professionals, and retirees, Sarasota is the perfect fit for all that PopStroke has to offer in bringing people together across generations to enjoy the game of golf in an affordable, fun, and competitive environment."

Tiger Woods walks off the third tee during the second round of The Masters Tiger Woods | Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty

News of the new golf course opening in Sarasota comes on the heels of Woods return to the 2022 Masters after more than a year of being off the PGA Tour due injuries he sustained in a car crash.

In February of 2021, Woods was hospitalized after the car crash and has faced difficulties with his physical health afterward.

Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right leg including fractures to his tibia and fibula bones.

During the accident, which occurred on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in Southern California, Woods' car struck a sign in the center divider and cut through a tree before landing on the side of the road.