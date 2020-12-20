The championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, brings together PGA TOUR and LPGA athletes and a family member to compete as a team

Tiger Woods Gives Son Charlie, 11, Big Hug After Showing Off Twinning Swings in First Tournament Together

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods, 11, had a successful round on Sunday at the PNC Championship.

The duo showed off their skills at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, over this weekend, playing in the annual tournament together for the first time.

The 44-year-old golfer and his son started off the second day of the tournament strong, as Woods made eagle, putting them just four shots from the lead. Charlie also made his fair share of impressive shots, and even celebrated one with a fist pump —just like his dad!

As they finished up their day, with Charlie making their final putt, Woods gave his son a big hug and a pat on the back.

“I don’t think words can describe it. Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I," Woods told reporters. "It’s memories for a lifetime.”

Justin and Mike Thomas ended up winning the event.

The championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, brings together PGA TOUR and LPGA athletes and a family member to compete as a team.

Charlie already has made a name for himself as an accomplished junior golfer in Florida, and even won a tournament in August. Woods, 44, has even been spotted caddying for his son.

When news of their participation was announced, Woods told the PGA in a statement, "I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together."

"It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship."

Earlier this month, Justin Thomas told ESPN that the younger Woods is competitive just like his champion father.